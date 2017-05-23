Carrie Fisher takes centre stage in Annie Leibovitz's stunning new photos from The Last Jedi set
As a tribute to the late, great Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia has her very own cover
In celebration of The Last Jedi and the 40th anniversary of the franchise, Vanity Fair has released four Star Wars covers revealing a fresh look at the cast of the upcoming film.
Annie Leibovitz – who has been doing special Star Wars covers for the magazine ever since the release of The Phantom Menace in 1999 – shot the photo series on the set of The Last Jedi,
The first cover features Rey and Luke on the planet Ahch-To...
While the second sees the film's villains, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and General Hux. We get a pretty good look at Kylo Ren's gnarly scar, plus it’s the first time we’ve seen Gwendoline Christie in character as Phasma with her helmet off…
We’ve also got Poe and Finn alongside new character Rose Tico…
More like this
And finally, in tribute to the wonderful Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia has her own cover…
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on 15 December