A new clip shows Robert and Cora Crawley (Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Findlay) explaining the situation to current butler Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier) that Carson will take the reins – and he is not best pleased.

"I'd prefer not to be a 'sort of' anything my lord'," Barrow says. "I will surrender my position for the duration of the visit if I must, and serve you again when their majesties have gone if you so wish."

The Downton Abbey film will see the majority of the cast from the TV series return as the family prepare for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

Set in 1927 (a year on from the TV series finale), the Great Depression is looming and the Crawleys' are tightening their belts with their once large bevy of servants now diminished.

Downton Abbey will be released in UK cinemas on 13th September 2019