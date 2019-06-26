Watch the teaser then read about some of the key moments we've pulled out below...

Bond meets Nomi

Captain Marvel's break-out star Lashana Lynch plays an enigmatic character called Nomi. And from what we've seen, it looks as if she and Bond enjoy a bit of Jamaican nightlife together.

Jeffrey Wright reprises his role as Felix Leiter, Bond's old CIA friend last seen in Quantum of Solace.

Felix comes to Jamaica seeking 007's help with his mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Bond swaps the Aston Martin for a pick-up truck

There are no doubt much bigger and bolder stunt sequences to come in Bond 25 but the teaser trailer shows us Bond getting behind the wheel of a Land Rover (or similar) for what looks like a high-speed sequence – and before he puts his foot down, we see Cary Fukunaga directing Daniel Craig.

Bond 25 looks very atmospheric

The behind-the-scenes film opens with a shot of a helicopter flying into a golden sunset and also gives us tantalising glimpses of palm trees at night and more of that steamy Jamaican nightlife.

It looks as if Bond 25 is going to be dripping with atmosphere...

Bond has a very big weapon

Really, Miss Moneypenny...

The as yet untitled new James Bond film is set for release in the UK on 3rd April 2020 and in the US on 8th April