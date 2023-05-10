Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has already arrived in cinemas to rave reviews from fans and critics, and it will soon be followed by a couple of other big hitters such as Fast X and The Little Mermaid .

We're heading a little closer to summer blockbuster season, and May sees plenty more exciting big screen releases including a couple of big tent poles.

Meanwhile, there are also some exciting new films to look out for from auteurs new and old – with Ari Aster's ambitious third feature Beau is Afraid and Paul Schrader's latest drama Master Gardener both arriving during the month.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other new releases include a romcom starring Outlander's Sam Heghan titled Love Again, an adaptation of Judy Blume's 1970 novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and a remake of '90s sports flick White Men Can't Jump on Disney Plus.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – watch the video above or read on for our choices.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Release date: Wednesday 3rd May in cinemas

The third and final instalment in James Gunn's beloved MCU trilogy finds Star-Lord, Drax and co facing a new quest that is tied to Rocket's previously unexplored backstory

When the raccoon is left in a critical state following an attack by Adam Warlock (MCU newcomer Will Poulter), the Guardians must do battle with the evil High Evolutionary to save their friend, against the familiar backdrop of intergalactic visuals and catchy pop tunes.

Love Again

Sony

Release date: Friday 12th May in cinemas

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Citadel's Priyanka Chopra lead the cast for this romantic comedy which also marks the film acting debut of legendary singer Celine Dion – who plays a fictionalised version of herself.

Adapted from the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, it tells the story of a recently bereaved woman (Chopra) who ends up striking up an unexpected relationship with a journalist (Heughan) who is profiling Dion.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Lionsgate

Release date: Friday 19th May in cinemas

Rachael McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson and Kathy Bates star in this adaptation of Judy Blume's classic children's novel of the same name from director Kelly Fremon Craig.

The film follows the titular 11-year-old after she moves to a new town and starts to contemplate everything about life, friendship, and adolescence – with support from her mother and grandmother.

White Men Can't Jump

Disney

Release date: Friday 19th May on Disney Plus

This remake of the classic 1992 sports comedy sees Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow take on the lead roles previously played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

It follows two basketball players who seemingly have nothing in common as they slowly discover that they might be more alike than they had previously thought.

Beau is Afraid

A24/YouTube

Release date: Friday 19th May in cinemas

Writer/director Ari Aster follows up his modern horror masterpieces Hereditary and Midsommar with his most ambitious work to date – a surrealist, three-hour epic that follows an anxious man on an odyssey home to reach his mother's funeral.

Joaquin Phoenix plays the title character who comes up against all sorts of odd people and unusual situations in the film, which has already fiercely divided opinions since its release across the Atlantic.

Fast X

Universal

Release date: Friday 19th May in cinemas

The first part of the two-film finale to the long-running action franchise sees Dom Toretto and his 'family' back in action as they go up against the most lethal opponent they've ever faced.

Jason Momoa joins the cast as new villain Dante Reyes, while Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena and Jason Statham all reprise their roles from previous instalments.

More like this

The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney Studios/ YouTube

Release date: Friday 26th May in cinemas

The latest of Disney's classic animated films to get the live-action/CGI hybrid remake treatment, The Little Mermaid features an all-star cast that includes Halle Baley, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina.

As before, the film follows mermaid princess Ariel after she makes a deal with sea witch Ursula to trade her voice for human legs in order to impress Prince Eric – with unexpected consequences.

Master Gardener

Release date: Friday 26th May in cinemas

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver star in the latest film from legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader – the former as a meticulous horticulturist and the latter as the wealthy dowager whose estate he tends.

It follows events after he takes on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, following which a number of dark secrets from his past emerge.

Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on, or visit our Film hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.