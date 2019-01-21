RadioTimes.com has teamed up with BBC Music Magazine to find the answer, and decide the nation's favourite film theme.

A team of critics from both brands have created a shortlist (below), and now it's time for you to vote on the winner.

The music choices span 80 years of cinema from the 1930s to today, and include works by many of the greatest ever film composers including John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Alan Silvestri and Danny Elfman.

Now all you have to do is cast your vote.

Is it Titanic or Terminator? Rocky or Raiders of the Lost Ark? Jurassic Park or James Bond? The Dam Busters or Doctor Zhivago?