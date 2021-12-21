The Radio Times logo

Best Christmas TV and movies for kids on Netflix - your guide to what to watch

Your guide to all the best Christmas picks for kids to watch this year on Netflix, from Robin Robin to Klaus.

By
Published: Tuesday, 21st December 2021 at 10:03 am
‘Tis the season for Christmas TV and movies, and this year Netflix brings us a huge dose of cheer, with a string of festive classics and brand new originals.

However, the big question is: which Christmas movies are family-friendly and suitable for kids?

Well, you needn’t look any further because we’ve rounded up all our favourite kids' specials, from the likes of David and the Elves to Robin Robin and Little Women.

Read on for all the best Christmas TV and films for kids to watch this year on Netflix.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the best Netflix December releases, as well as our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2021.

And if you’re looking for more children’s content, why not try our round-up of the best Christmas TV for kids?

  • David and the Elves

    • Comedy
    • Family
    • 2021
    • Michal Rogalski
    • 105 mins
    • PG

    Summary:

    A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

    Why watch David and the Elves?:

    David and the Elves (Polish: Dawid i Elfy) is a sweet-natured Polish Christmas film (available with English-language dubbing) that's new to Netflix.

    The film follows a cynical, overworked elf who decides to leave the North Pole in order to experience Christmas in the real , non-magical world.

  • Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey

    • Family
    • Fantasy
    • 2020
    • David E Talbert
    • 120 mins
    • PG

    Summary:

    An imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever.

    Why watch Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey?:

    If you didn't get a chance to catch this Netflix original film when it was released last year, now is the perfect time.

    Starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, and Anika Noni Rose, the film follows former toymaker Jeronicus, who finds a new lease of life when his granddaughter visits.

  • The Christmas Chronicles

    • Action
    • Comedy
    • 2018
    • Clay Kaytis
    • 103 mins
    • PG

    Summary:

    The story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about.

    Why watch The Christmas Chronicles franchise?:

    Kurt Russell leads the cast in both The Christmas Chronicles and its recent sequel, which both focus on siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce.

    The first introduces us to the Pierce family, who must pull an all-nighter in order to save Christmas, alongside Russell's savvy, singing Santa Claus.

  • Klaus

    • Action
    • Animation
    • 2019
    • Sergio Pablos
    • 96 mins
    • PG

    Summary:

    A simple act of kindness always sparks another, even in a frozen, faraway place. When Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions.

    Why watch Klaus?:

    An Oscar-nominated, animated adventure, this beautiful children's film is the origins tale of Santa Claus.

    The film follows a selfish, spoilt postman sent to the cold and unforgiving Northern town Smeerensburg, where he forms an unlikely partnership with a reclusive toymaker.

  • The Princess Switch 3

    • Comedy
    • Drama
    • 2021
    • Mike Rohl
    • 106 mins
    • PG

    Summary:

    When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's cousin Fiona teams with a man from her past to retrieve it, with romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

    Why watch The Princess Switch 3?:

    The Princess Switch film franchise has a third entry this year: The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star, once again starring Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) – this time as three separate lookalikes.

    The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads: “When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalising Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."

  • Minnal Murali

    • Action
    • Comedy
    • 2021
    • Basil Joseph
    • 158 mins

    Summary:

    The film revolves around the main character of Murali, played by Tovino Thomas, who is hit by a lightning and gets supernatural powers.The following events and situations form the basis of the film.

    Why watch Minnal Murali?:

    Netflix releases brand-new Indian Malayalam-language superhero film Minnal Murali this year on Christmas Eve (available with English-language dubbing).

    The film follows a young tailor who unexpectedly gains supernatural powers after he's struck by lighting.

  • Little Women

    • Drama
    • Romance
    • 2019
    • Greta Gerwig
    • 134 mins
    • U

    Summary:

    In 1868, New York City teacher Jo March goes to Mr Dashwood, an editor who agrees to publish a story she has written. She reflects back and forth on her life, telling the story of the March sisters - four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. Writer/director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh

    Why watch Little Women?:

    Though not strictly a Christmas film, this adaptation of the classic novel Little Women has a distinctly festive feel, given its December 2019 release.

    The beloved coming-of-age story of the four March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy - gets a new twist from Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig, and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh.

  • Robin Robin

    • Animation
    • Comedy
    • 2021
    • Daniel Ojari
    • 32 mins

    Why watch Robin Robin?:

    The heartwarming festive special Robin Robin follows a robin raised by a family of mice, and who makes a Christmas wish to become a mouse herself.

    This half-hour Christmas stop-motion special is brand new this year from Aardman, the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

    • Animation
    • Family
    • 2020
    • 46 mins

    Why watch Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday?:

    The Dreamworks Christmas special is a must-watch for any young fans of the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.

    This holiday special takes place during Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving. However, extreme weather may jeopardise the festivities...

