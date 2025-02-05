The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday 16th February. Typically, the broadcast is aired on a slight delay with the events happening live.

The BAFTAs marks a major step in the awards season, which will essentially culminate with the Oscars, which will take place on 2nd March.

The films with the most nominations heading into this year's BAFTA ceremony are Conclave, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist, all three of which are nominated for Best Film.

Read more:

They are joined in the top category by Anora and A Complete Unknown, both of which have also racked up a substantial number of nominations.

The five films are also all nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, although that category includes twice the number of nominees, and so includes Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked too.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When Tennant was announced as host of the ceremony for the second time, CEO of BAFTA Jane Millichip said in a statement: "We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025.

"He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year [2024] was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief.

"It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One from 7pm on 16th February 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.