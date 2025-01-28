How to watch I'm Still Here – is it streaming?
The Brazilian film's inclusion in the Oscars Best Picture line-up came as a surprise to some – here's when you can watch it in the UK.
While no one was especially surprised to see the likes of The Brutalist, Conclave and Dune: Part Two appear in the list of Oscar nominees when they were announced last week, there were a couple of slightly more unpredictable nominees in the Best Picture line-up.
One of those was Brazilian drama I'm Still Here – the first film in over a decade from veteran director Walter Salles – which has become a huge hit in his homeland and has clearly struck a chord with Academy Award voters too.
The film is based on a memoir of the same name by novelist Marcelo Rubens Paiva and is set largely in the early '70s, when Brazil was under military dictatorship.
It follows activist Eunice Paiva (Marcelo's mother) after her husband – the dissident politician Rubens Paiva – is arrested and disappears.
Wondering how you can watch I'm Still Here in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.
No, the film is not yet streaming – and in fact hasn't even been released in UK cinemas just yet.
It is set for theatrical release on Friday 21st February 2025, so there are still a few weeks to go until the film is available to watch for UK audiences.
It's likely that the film will then come to Premium Video on Demand platforms a little while after theatrical release, but it seems highly unlikely that this will be before the Oscars ceremony.
We'll let you know when a date is announced.
What is I'm Still Here about?
The film is set against the backdrop of the Brazilian military dictatorship and is concerned with the disappearance of dissident politician Rubens Paiva, from the perspective of his wife, the lawyer and activist Eunice Pavia.
The official synopsis for the film reads: "Eunice Paiva begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind the disappearance of her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva, while trying to keep her family together."
I'm Still Here cast – who stars in the film?
The film is headed up by acclaimed Brazilian star Fernanda Torres, whose leading role has been singled out for particular praise by critics – and, indeed, Oscar voters.
She's joined in the cast by a host of other Brazilian stars – you can find a full list below:
- Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva
- Fernanda Montenegro as older Eunice Paiva
- Selton Mello as Rubens Paiva
- Guilherme Silveira as Marcelo Rubens Paiva
- Antonio Saboia as adult Marcelo Rubens Paiva
- Valentina Herszage as Vera Paiva
- Maria Manoella as older Vera Paiva
- Luiza Kosovski as Eliana Paiva
- Marjorie Estiano as older Eliana Paiva
- Barbara Luz as Nalu Paiva
- Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha as older Nalu Paiva
- Cora Mora as Maria Beatriz Facciolla Paiva
- Olívia Torres as adult Maria Beatriz Facciolla Paiva
- Pri Helena as Maria José (Zezé)
- Humberto Carrão as Félix
- Maeve Jinkings as Dalva Gasparian
- Caio Horowicz as Ricardo Gomes Pimpão
- Camila Márdila as Dalal Achcar
- Charles Fricks as Fernando Gasparian
- Luana Nastas as Helena Gasparian
- Isadora Ruppert as Laura Gasparian
- Daniel Dantas as Raul Ryff
- Maitê Padilha as Cristina
- Carla Ribas as Martha
- Dan Stulbach as Bocaiuva Cunha
I'm Still Here trailer
You can watch a trailer below to get a better idea of what to expect from the film.
I'm Still Here will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st February 2025.
