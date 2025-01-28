The film is based on a memoir of the same name by novelist Marcelo Rubens Paiva and is set largely in the early '70s, when Brazil was under military dictatorship.

It follows activist Eunice Paiva (Marcelo's mother) after her husband – the dissident politician Rubens Paiva – is arrested and disappears.

Wondering how you can watch I'm Still Here in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch I'm Still Here – is it streaming?

No, the film is not yet streaming – and in fact hasn't even been released in UK cinemas just yet.

It is set for theatrical release on Friday 21st February 2025, so there are still a few weeks to go until the film is available to watch for UK audiences.

It's likely that the film will then come to Premium Video on Demand platforms a little while after theatrical release, but it seems highly unlikely that this will be before the Oscars ceremony.

We'll let you know when a date is announced.

What is I'm Still Here about?

The film is set against the backdrop of the Brazilian military dictatorship and is concerned with the disappearance of dissident politician Rubens Paiva, from the perspective of his wife, the lawyer and activist Eunice Pavia.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Eunice Paiva begins a lonely battle to learn the truth behind the disappearance of her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva, while trying to keep her family together."

I'm Still Here cast – who stars in the film?

Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.

The film is headed up by acclaimed Brazilian star Fernanda Torres, whose leading role has been singled out for particular praise by critics – and, indeed, Oscar voters.

She's joined in the cast by a host of other Brazilian stars – you can find a full list below:

Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva

Fernanda Montenegro as older Eunice Paiva

Selton Mello as Rubens Paiva

Guilherme Silveira as Marcelo Rubens Paiva

Antonio Saboia as adult Marcelo Rubens Paiva

Valentina Herszage as Vera Paiva

Maria Manoella as older Vera Paiva

Luiza Kosovski as Eliana Paiva

Marjorie Estiano as older Eliana Paiva

Barbara Luz as Nalu Paiva

Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha as older Nalu Paiva

Cora Mora as Maria Beatriz Facciolla Paiva

Olívia Torres as adult Maria Beatriz Facciolla Paiva

Pri Helena as Maria José (Zezé)

Humberto Carrão as Félix

Maeve Jinkings as Dalva Gasparian

Caio Horowicz as Ricardo Gomes Pimpão

Camila Márdila as Dalal Achcar

Charles Fricks as Fernando Gasparian

Luana Nastas as Helena Gasparian

Isadora Ruppert as Laura Gasparian

Daniel Dantas as Raul Ryff

Maitê Padilha as Cristina

Carla Ribas as Martha

Dan Stulbach as Bocaiuva Cunha

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I'm Still Here trailer

You can watch a trailer below to get a better idea of what to expect from the film.

I'm Still Here will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st February 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.