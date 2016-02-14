Bafta Film Awards 2016: The Revenant wins Best Picture
Spotlight, The Big Short, The Revenant, Carol and Bridge of Spies were competing for the ceremony's most coveted prize
Alejandro González Iñárritu's The Revenant has been named Best Picture at the 2016 Bafta Film Awards, scooping the evening's most coveted piece of silverware.
In a tight race for the top prize, The Revenant saw off competition from Spotlight, Carol, The Big Short and Bridge of Spies during a ceremony attended by a who's who of Hollywood's A-list including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt.
Best Picture has been a tricky category to call during this year's awards season with The Revenant winning the drama category at the Golden Globes while The Martian was the surprise recipient in the musical or comedy category. The Producers Guild gave the accolade to The Big Short with the Directors Guild gong awarded to The Revenant and the Critics Choice prize going to Spotlight.
This year's Bafta Film Awards were hosted by Stephen Fry – his eleventh year at the helm – and were held at London's Royal Opera House.