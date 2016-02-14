Alejandro González Iñárritu's The Revenant has been named Best Picture at the 2016 Bafta Film Awards, scooping the evening's most coveted piece of silverware.

In a tight race for the top prize, The Revenant saw off competition from Spotlight, Carol, The Big Short and Bridge of Spies during a ceremony attended by a who's who of Hollywood's A-list including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt.