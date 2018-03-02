The surprise decision brings the international release date (previously 4th May) into line with the UK release date, where the release date was always scheduled to be 27th April.

In a seemingly innocuous message on 1st March, Marvel Studios tweeted, "On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see # InfinityWar on May 4th?"

Downey Jr quickly replied...

But the Tony Stark actor wasn't just angling for an early preview with the rest of the cast. He had a more ambitious idea in mind.

Decision made!

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas on 27th April