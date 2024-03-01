Her obituary reads: “Through the kindness of neighbours who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish.

Born in Oxford, Mississippi, in 1983, Whitfield began her showbusiness career as a child, appearing on radio shows including The Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show and One Man’s Family.

At the age of 15, she bagged the role of Susan Waverly, the granddaughter of Major General Thomas Waverly (Dean Jagger), in the beloved holiday film White Christmas, starring alongside Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen.

Whitfield went on to enjoy a successful acting career, starring in TV shows such as Peter Gunn, Manhunt, The Untouchables, The Donna Reed Show, Rawhide, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and Emergency!

In the 1970s, Whitfield moved out of Hollywood to Olympia, Washington, where she returned to college and also worked as a stewart for Clean Water at the Department of Ecology for the State of Washington.

Her obituary stated: "Although Annie was a talented actor, Los Angeles didn’t have enough trees for her and she left Hollywood for her new life 'up north' in the 1970s.

"During this transition, Annie became devoted to causes that promote Peace and preserve nature. After 'retiring', Annie worked tirelessly as an activist and community organiser, working right up until the day she passed away…"

It continued: "Annie’s greatest wish is for her family and future generations to thrive in a world characterised by love, acceptance, natural beauty, and the cessation of political and social injustices.

"She was a powerhouse in life and we hope her immense positive energy flows out to those who had the pleasure of knowing her."

The obituary also noted that Whitfield worked “tirelessly” as an activist and community organiser, fighting for causes including "climate change, transparency in political campaign financing, fair electoral systems, voter registration in swing states, caring for the un-housed, women's rights, and refugee assimilation".

Whitfield is survived by her three adult children, daughters Julie and Allison, and son Evan, as well as her seven grandchildren, Emery, Luke, Alex, Quinn, Logan, Frances and Aviva.

A celebration of life for the actress will take place on 22nd March, with mourners urged plant trees or make donations to charity in her memory.