If it’s not called The Prince and Me(ghan) they'll be missing a trick…

Deadline reports that the TV movie was first mentioned by Lifetime’s head of programming Liz Gateley during the channel’s panel at the Television Critics Association. It will tell the story of Harry and Meghan’s courtship, beginning with the moment they met after being set up by friends, before showing their difficulties in keeping the relationship a secret.

The intense media scrutiny Meghan faced won’t be left out either.

Harry and Meghan will be directed by Menhaj Huda (who has worked on Coronation Street, Emmerdale and – most importantly -The Royals on E!) and is currently searching for its Meghan and Harry.

But when they find them, expect lots of hijinks, terribly posh accents and – if the last one is anything to go by – stolen kisses in rainy ‘English’ streets that just so happen to have conveniently placed fairy lights.

It wouldn’t be a fairytale without some fairy lights now, would it?

Let’s face it, we’re cynical now, but it’ll probably give Netflix’s A Christmas Prince a run for its money in the run-up to the royal wedding in May.