In Suits, which has been running for seven series since 2011, Markle plays lawyer Rachel Zane, the fiancée to Adams’ Mike Ross.

The series is set in a New York law firm, and centres around Adams’ character who works as a lawyer despite never actually attending law school or having a license to practice it.

Jokes aside, it looks like Adams couldn’t be more happy for Markle and Prince Harry – if this lovely Instagram post is anything to go by…

It was reported earlier this month that both Markle and Adams will leave Suits when series seven ends. According to a US Weekly source, the pair’s characters will get married in this series. She's in high demand!

