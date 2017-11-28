Meghan Markle's TV fiancé had the best reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry
Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams had something to say about the royal wedding
Meghan Markle’s on-screen fiancé in the US legal drama Suits has had a hilarious reaction to her engagement to Prince Harry.
Patrick J Adams retweeted Kensington Palace’s announcement on Twitter, and wrote: “She said she was just going out to get some milk...”
In Suits, which has been running for seven series since 2011, Markle plays lawyer Rachel Zane, the fiancée to Adams’ Mike Ross.
The series is set in a New York law firm, and centres around Adams’ character who works as a lawyer despite never actually attending law school or having a license to practice it.
Jokes aside, it looks like Adams couldn’t be more happy for Markle and Prince Harry – if this lovely Instagram post is anything to go by…
It was reported earlier this month that both Markle and Adams will leave Suits when series seven ends. According to a US Weekly source, the pair’s characters will get married in this series. She's in high demand!