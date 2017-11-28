Monday's announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement broke the internet. Today, every national newspaper has a front page splash on the couple and this morning it seemed to be all the breakfast shows were talking about.

BBC Breakfast came back to the topic regularly, while on ITV Good Morning Britain had Markle's half-sister on the show and Lorraine spoke to Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell (who else?!) to get his angle on the royal engagement news.