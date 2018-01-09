Asked for her reasons, Widdecombe explained: "Background, attitude. I worry."

And after another contestant remarked that Markle is older than 33-year-old Prince Harry and has been married once before, she added: "Yes. I add it all up and I'm uneasy."

In a preview clip from Tuesday's episode, it is unclear precisely what "background" and "attitude" Widdecombe is referring to.

American actress Markle, 36, is mixed race with a Caucasian father and an African American mother. She has built a successful career as an actress and humanitarian, founded a lifestyle website, and will soon become a British citizen.

She was previously married to the actor and producer Trevor Engelson, before they divorced in 2013.

