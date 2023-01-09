The movie is based on the hit 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove – which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2016 Oscars – and follows the titular character as he forms an unlikely friendship with his new next-door neighbour.

Tom Hanks takes on the lead role of curmudgeonly widower Otto Anderson in the new film A Man Called Otto, which is currently playing in UK cinemas following its release on Friday 6th January.

Hanks's wife Rita Wilson is a producer on the film, and also co-wrote and performed its theme song Til You’re Home – which complements an original score written by prolific film composer Thomas Newman.

Read on for a full list of the compositions that appear in the film – including a hit Kate Bush song.

A Man Called Otto soundtrack

All compositions by Thomas Newman unless otherwise stated.

This Woman's Work – written and performed by Kate Bush

Hypertrophic

Alvin Wrench

Chevy Engine

Force of Nature

The Differences

A Cat

I Wouldn’t Say No

The Wrong Train

Til You’re Home (acoustic mix) – written by Rita Wilson & David Hodges, performed by David Hodges

Silver Quarter

Idiot

The Old Switcheroo

Local Hero

Marisol

Pollo Con Mole

Drift

Niagara

Malcolm

Derailleur

So Angry

Live Stream

Rock-A-Bye

A Man Called Otto

Til You’re Home – written by Rita Wilson & David Hodges, performed by Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra

A Man Called Otto is currently showing in UK cinemas.

