A Man Called Otto soundtrack: All the songs in the Tom Hanks film
The film includes a Thomas Newman score and an original song written by Rita Wilson.
Tom Hanks takes on the lead role of curmudgeonly widower Otto Anderson in the new film A Man Called Otto, which is currently playing in UK cinemas following its release on Friday 6th January.
The movie is based on the hit 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove – which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2016 Oscars – and follows the titular character as he forms an unlikely friendship with his new next-door neighbour.
Hanks's wife Rita Wilson is a producer on the film, and also co-wrote and performed its theme song Til You’re Home – which complements an original score written by prolific film composer Thomas Newman.
Read on for a full list of the compositions that appear in the film – including a hit Kate Bush song.
A Man Called Otto soundtrack
All compositions by Thomas Newman unless otherwise stated.
This Woman's Work – written and performed by Kate Bush
Hypertrophic
Alvin Wrench
Chevy Engine
Force of Nature
The Differences
A Cat
I Wouldn’t Say No
The Wrong Train
Til You’re Home (acoustic mix) – written by Rita Wilson & David Hodges, performed by David Hodges
Silver Quarter
Idiot
The Old Switcheroo
Local Hero
Marisol
Pollo Con Mole
Drift
Niagara
Malcolm
Derailleur
So Angry
Live Stream
Rock-A-Bye
A Man Called Otto
Til You’re Home – written by Rita Wilson & David Hodges, performed by Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra
A Man Called Otto is currently showing in UK cinemas.
