Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Netflix announces release date for Tom Holland thriller The Devil All The Time

Netflix announces release date for Tom Holland thriller The Devil All The Time

Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson will star in the dark and violent adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's bestseller.

Tom Holland

Mark your calendars: Netflix has announced that their upcoming psychological thriller The Devil All The Time will premiere globally on the streaming platform on 16th September.

Advertisement

The cast couldn’t get much starrier, with the likes of Marvel actors Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, and Tenet actor Robert Pattinson all appearing in the film.

Written by Antonio and Paulo Campos, the film is based on the bestseller by Donald Ray Pollock. Holland, whom most viewers will recognise from his role as the back-flipping Spiderman, will lead the cast as Arvin Russell, an unhappy young man from Ohio.

The psychological thriller set in 1960s Knockemstiff, Ohio, follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War, with the Vietnam War looming in the years ahead of them.

Willard Russell and Charlotte Russell, the parents of Holland’s character Arvin, will be played by Bill Skarsgard and Haley Bennett.

Although the film will reunite Marvel actors Holland and Stan, don’t expect much levity or high jinks – the book upon which the film is based features some relentlessly gruesome scenes, including: human sacrifice, a murderous photographer who turns killings into twisted ‘art’, a holy man with a taste for snacking on spiders, and a lecherous pastor (played in the film by Pattinson) who preys on young, vulnerable congregants.

Advertisement

The Devil All The Time will premiere on Netflix on 16th September. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Idris Elba

The Big RT Interview Idris Elba on making sure In the Long Run reflected racial realities: “We wish it could hit more people”

Kenan Thompson

Disney+ Home Alone reboot casts Kenan Thompson

Adrian Schiller plays Aethelhelm in The Last Kingdom on Netflix

The Last Kingdom star doesn’t think his character will survive season 5

Fozzie Bear in Muppets Now on Disney Plus

How to watch Muppets Now – stream the new Disney Plus series

Partnered content Disney+