Netflix announces release date for Tom Holland thriller The Devil All The Time

Mark your calendars: Netflix has announced that their upcoming psychological thriller The Devil All The Time will premiere globally on the streaming platform on 16th September.

The cast couldn’t get much starrier, with the likes of Marvel actors Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, and Tenet actor Robert Pattinson all appearing in the film.

Written by Antonio and Paulo Campos, the film is based on the bestseller by Donald Ray Pollock. Holland, whom most viewers will recognise from his role as the back-flipping Spiderman, will lead the cast as Arvin Russell, an unhappy young man from Ohio.

The psychological thriller set in 1960s Knockemstiff, Ohio, follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War, with the Vietnam War looming in the years ahead of them.

Willard Russell and Charlotte Russell, the parents of Holland’s character Arvin, will be played by Bill Skarsgard and Haley Bennett.

Although the film will reunite Marvel actors Holland and Stan, don’t expect much levity or high jinks – the book upon which the film is based features some relentlessly gruesome scenes, including: human sacrifice, a murderous photographer who turns killings into twisted ‘art’, a holy man with a taste for snacking on spiders, and a lecherous pastor (played in the film by Pattinson) who preys on young, vulnerable congregants.

The Devil All The Time will premiere on Netflix on 16th September.