The Beatles: Get Back documentary to get cinema release

A documentary about The Beatles, featuring never-before-seen footage of the group’s Let It Be recording sessions, will get a UK cinema release this September.

Get Back will be a new version of 1970’s Let It Be documentary, which hasn’t been officially available on home media for decades.

The film comes from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, with cooperation from surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

The film has been put together using more than 55 hours of unseen footage filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, in addition to 140 hours of mostly unheard audio from the Let It Be sessions.

The footage has been restored by Park Road Post Production, who also worked on Jackson’s acclaimed They Shall Not Grow Old, which was created using archival footage from World War I.

Get Back will be released by Disney on 4th September 2020, showcasing the warmth and humour behind the band’s final album.

Jackson said: “Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces. I’m thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There’s no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people.”

The original Let It Be documentary had a mixed reception from fans and critics, but the surviving Beatles are pleased with Get Back’s more positive tone.

McCartney said: “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

Ringo Starr added: “I’m really looking forward to this film. Peter is great and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out. There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were.”

Get Back will include the band’s full 42-minute performance on the roof of Apple’s Savile Row London office, featuring fan reactions and a comical attempt to stop the concert by two policemen.

A restored version of the original Let It Be movie will also be made available at a later date, coinciding with its 50th anniversary.

Get Back will be released in cinemas on 4th September 2020.