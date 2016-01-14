15 tweets that perfectly sum up the reaction to this year's Oscar nominations
From Leo's luck to how to pronounce Saoirse, Twitter has a LOT of opinions about this year's Academy Award nominees
Published: Thursday, 14 January 2016 at 1:13 pm
The Oscars were announced this afternoon and snubs were, of course, the first thing everyone was talking about
Quentin Tarantino and Aaron Sorkin were also top of the list
Mad Max fans were feeling the love for this year's nominations, though
But they did feel the film was the victim of a major snub too
One guy who wasn't overlooked – much to everyone's delight – was Sylvester Stallone
Everyone cheered loudly when they announced Sly Stallone's nom for best supporting actor :) #OscarNoms
— Brandon Keckler (@EpiKeckler) January 14, 2016
Idris Elba, however, wasn't so lucky
And with no nominations for Beasts of No Nation – and only a screenplay nod for Straight Outta Compton – it didn't take long for people to point out the lack of diversity in the line-up
Fans of Star Wars were delighted to see The Force Awakens appearing among the nominees
However, they were annoyed it wasn’t in the running for the big one
There was only ONE man everyone was talking about, though...
Surely 2016 will be his year? SURELY?
What could possibly go wrong?
This year it's going to be close! (again!) #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SeZWKFpimz
— Mizan van der Merwe (@MizanvdM) January 14, 2016
At least the Academy got one VERY important thing right, eh?
Proper order.
The winners will be announced at the 88th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday 28th February in Hollywood
