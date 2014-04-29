12 of the best Star Wars memes
While we wait for JJ Abrams's Star Wars Episode VII, we enjoy the internet's take on key Star Wars themes
Published: Tuesday, 29 April 2014 at 2:15 pm
Star Wars Episode VII may be a long way off, but that doesn't stop fans enjoying a bit of online Star Wars banter.
We may not know whether Harrison Ford and co will return. We may not know many plot details. Who knows if some unknown actor will take one of the lead roles...
But no matter. While JJ Abrams gets on with the job of creating said film, here's a selection of the fun and games the internet has been having with the original series.
It takes a minute...
Yep, it's that phrase all the kids love 'YOLO' (aka You Only Live Once) but Yoda style: Only Once You Live.
via weknowmemes
An oldie, but a goodie
via funnypicturesutopia.com
