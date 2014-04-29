Star Wars Episode VII may be a long way off, but that doesn't stop fans enjoying a bit of online Star Wars banter.

Advertisement

We may not know whether Harrison Ford and co will return. We may not know many plot details. Who knows if some unknown actor will take one of the lead roles...

But no matter. While JJ Abrams gets on with the job of creating said film, here's a selection of the fun and games the internet has been having with the original series.

It takes a minute...

Yep, it's that phrase all the kids love 'YOLO' (aka You Only Live Once) but Yoda style: Only Once You Live.

More like this

via Mashable

via weknowmemes

An oldie, but a goodie

via Tumblr

via ridic.tumblr

via cosplaycostume

via cheezburger

via funnypicturesutopia.com

via fanboy.com

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement