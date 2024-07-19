Fans also flocked to see Chase and Status, The Last Dinner Party, Sugababes, Declan McKenna, Rick Astley and Example, to name just a few.

TRNSMT is one of the biggest pop, rock, hip hop and indie festivals in the UK, having replaced the popular Scottish festival T in the Park in 2017. The first-ever TRNSMT featured headliners Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead, earning it the well-deserved Best New Festival prize at the 2017 UK Festival Awards.

After such an action-packed weekend, festival-goers are sure to have been feeling a little blue when they went back to work this week. But not to fear: we've got some good news that will see you through until next year.

More like this

Tickets for next year's TRNSMT Festival, taking place in Glasgow in July 2025, are going on sale this Friday 19th July.

In 2025, TRNSMT will be back and better than ever, with a still-to-be-announced line-up that's sure to get everybody talking.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the Scottish festival, from dates to this year's location and more.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking for more live music? Check out our guide on how to get Sabrina Carpenter tickets and Gracie Abrams tickets.

Jump to:

When is TRNSMT 2025?

TRNSMT Festival will be taking place from Friday 11th July 2024 until Sunday 13th July 2025. The gates will open at 11am each day, and you can expect music and fun to last late into the night.

Specific stage times will be announced closer to the event.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is TRNSMT 2025?

TRNSMT Festival happens in the same place every year, and 2025 is no exception. The festival will take place in the oldest park in Glasgow, which is Glasgow Green.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get to TRNSMT 2025

Liam Gallagher at TRNSMT festival 2024. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

Good news: Glasgow Green is very conveniently located for both Glaswegians and out-of-towners.

The park is within walking distance from the city centre, with two subway stations, Buchanan Street and St Enoch, also located nearby.

If you're coming from out of town, there are five train stations within a 15-minute walk of Glasgow Green: Glasgow Central, Queen Street, High Street, Argyle Street and Bridgeton Station. Buchanan Bus Station is also a 20-minute walk from the Green, and the First Bus services 18, 43, 64 and 263 will drop you off five minutes away.

You can even access the festival via coach from City Link, or if you'd prefer to drive, there are eight different car parks in the surrounding area.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

Do we know who is playing TRNSMT 2025?

The line-up for TRNSMT 2025 is yet to be announced; however, if last year's line-up is anything to go by, you can expect some big names to be heading to Glasgow Green next summer.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

When do TRNSMT tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets were released at 9am on Friday 19th July 2024.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do TRNSMT 2025 tickets cost?

Festival-goers at TRNSMT Festival 2023. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

The price of your TRNSMT ticket will depend on whether or not you've selected a VIP ticket.

A standard three-day festival ticket will set you back £280.40, while a three-day VIP ticket is £424.40 and a three-day VIP+ ticket is £555.40.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get TRNSMT 2025 tickets today

Head on over to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing them.

Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand is a great way to avoid any potential mishaps on the day — there's nothing more stressful than having to do a last-minute password reset, especially when you need to join the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy TRNSMT tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Did you know you can still snag a ticket for Reading and Leeds festival? And for more things to do this summer, we've put together guides to how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets and cheap Alton Tower tickets.