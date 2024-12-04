The star, who will be singing and playing bass, will be accompanied by Dominic Miller playing guitar and Chris Maas on drums.

Sting has spent over 40 years as a musician in the public eye, as both a soloist and the lead singer of The Police. During this time the musician has sold over 100 million records and won 18 Grammys, seven Ivor Novello Awards, four Oscar nominations, an Emmy, a Golden Globe and one Tony nomination.

Here's how you could be in with a chance to see Sting live in 2025.

Jump to:

Where is Sting playing in the UK in 2025?

The iconic singer-songwriter will be heading up seven different festivals across the UK this summer, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to see him in range of settings throughout the country. Here's a full list, plus when and where they're taking place:

General sale tickets for all summer festivals Sting is performing at have now gone live.

General sale tickets for the two London shows on 24th and 25th October will go live at 10am on 6th December 2024.

Sting pre-sale tickets

Two pre-sales are now live for the O2 Kentish Town show on 24th October, the Artist pre-sale and Priority from O2 pre-sale.

The Live Nation pre-sale will go live at 10am on Thursday 5th December. All pre-sales will end at 9am on Friday 6th December.

Simply head to the Ticketmaster slightly before the tickets of your choice go on sale — we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale in case demand is high.

