How to get Sting tickets as pre-sale goes live for new UK tour dates
Sting is heading back on tour next year? Be Still My Beating Heart!
Whether you're a big fan of The Police or a die-hard Sting stan, you're sure to have a blast in 2025, as the British singer-songwriter is taking his impressive back catalogue of hits on tour once more.
The Sting 3.0 tour will kick off in the United States at the end of January 2025, before heading to the UK for a number of summer festival gigs, as well as two shows in London at the end of October.
The star, who will be singing and playing bass, will be accompanied by Dominic Miller playing guitar and Chris Maas on drums.
Sting has spent over 40 years as a musician in the public eye, as both a soloist and the lead singer of The Police. During this time the musician has sold over 100 million records and won 18 Grammys, seven Ivor Novello Awards, four Oscar nominations, an Emmy, a Golden Globe and one Tony nomination.
Here's how you could be in with a chance to see Sting live in 2025.
Jump to:
- Where is Sting playing in the UK in 2025?
- When do Sting tickets go on sale?
- Sting pre-sale tickets
- How to get Sting tickets for new UK dates
Where is Sting playing in the UK in 2025?
The iconic singer-songwriter will be heading up seven different festivals across the UK this summer, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to see him in range of settings throughout the country. Here's a full list, plus when and where they're taking place:
- 18th June 2025 — Forest Live Series, Westonbirt Arboretum
- 19th June 2025 — Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
- 22nd June 2025 — On The Waterfront, Liverpool Pier Head
- 25th June 2025 — Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park
- 27th June 2025 — Forest Live Series, Cannock Chase Forest
- 28th June 2025 — TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2025, Cardiff Castle
- 24th July 2025 — Latitude Festival, Henham Park
- 24th October 2025 — London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 26th October 2025 — London, Eventim Apollo
When do Sting tickets go on sale for new UK tour dates?
General sale tickets for all summer festivals Sting is performing at have now gone live.
General sale tickets for the two London shows on 24th and 25th October will go live at 10am on 6th December 2024.
Sting pre-sale tickets
Two pre-sales are now live for the O2 Kentish Town show on 24th October, the Artist pre-sale and Priority from O2 pre-sale.
The Live Nation pre-sale will go live at 10am on Thursday 5th December. All pre-sales will end at 9am on Friday 6th December.
How to get Sting tickets for new UK tour dates
Simply head to the Ticketmaster slightly before the tickets of your choice go on sale — we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale in case demand is high.
