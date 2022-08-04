Let’s set the scene: it’s November. It’s dark and more than likely raining outside (it’s the East Midlands after all). You’re sitting inside the Royal Concert Hall listening to some of the most dramatic and electrifying music from your favourite series and films. Life is brilliant, and you’re looking forward to Christmas.

For one night only, on 10th November 2022, experience a live orchestra performing music from some of the biggest TV shows and largest movies in the world: Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit.

If this sounds like it’s up your street — we’re practically wishing the summer away just thinking about it — then you need to get yourself to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham at the end of autumn this year.

And, with Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings spin-offs heading our way, in the form of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, what better time to revisit the iconic scores of these huge franchises?

Composer Ramin Djawadi created the scores for the HBO drama Game of Thrones, and he’s been nominated for three Grammy Awards (2009, 2018 and 2020).

Canadian composer Howard Shore is responsible for the scores which grace one of the most successful film series of all time, The Lord of the Rings, as well as its prequel, The Hobbit trilogy. The soundtrack Shore put together spans 12 hours, but don’t worry! You won’t be expected to sit in the concert hall for that long.

Let’s find out how you can get tickets.

Buy tickets to A Celebration of Music at Ticketmaster

A Celebration of Music from Game of Thrones, LOTR and The Hobbit: When and where is it happening?

The stunning musical accompaniments from fantasies Game of Thrones, The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit will be performed live by a huge orchestra, creating an immersive concert experience that is perfect for fans of the hit show and blockbusters.

The performance will take place for one night only at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, which is easy to get to by local tram links, so save Thursday 10th November 2022 in your calendars.

How to get tickets to A Celebration of Music from Game of Thrones, LOTR and The Hobbit

Tickets for A Celebration of Music from Game of Thrones, LOTR and The Hobbit went on general sale yesterday, Wednesday 3rd August, so the chance to get tickets is now.

Naturally, pricing for the tickets will depend on where you’d like to sit. So be sure to act fast to get your first choice. For more information on how seating works, particularly when you’re looking to buy theatre tickets, be sure to check out our handy explainer on how to get cheap theatre tickets.

