Williams recently played a huge homecoming concert in Stoke, to 20,000 fans at the Vale Park Stadium. Now, he's ready to depart on a huge UK tour at some of the UK's best venues.

Robbie Williams has announced a huge UK tour to celebrate 25 years since he started his solo career. The former Take That singer revealed plans for the new greatest hits tour which will coincide with the release of his new album, XXV — both will land later this year, with the 2022 tour starting in October.

Best known for songs like Angels, Feel and Rock DJ, Williams' new album will be released 9th September and feature original songs and orchestral versions of some of his hits, recorded with Metropole Orkest, from the Netherlands.

Fans who pre-order the album by 3pm today (14th June) will be able to access a presale, detailed below and get an earlier opportunity to pick up tickets.

Buy tickets to Robbie Williams' XXV 2022 tour at Ticketmaster

Robbie Williams XXV 2022 tour: when are the UK shows?

Starting at London's O2, Robbie's UK tour will take in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, before heading to Ireland for one date in Dublin.

Here is a full list of the UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Robbie Williams XXV 2022 tour: when do tickets go on sale?

As previously mentioned, there is an artist presale for those who order the new album before 3pm today (14th June). That's not long, so get ordering if you want to make sure you can access the presale.

If that's not for you, you can access the general sale this Friday, 17th June at 9am.

Robbie Williams XXV 2022 tour: who are the UK support acts?

Support acts haven't been confirmed yet, but we'll check for new details and update this page if they become available.

