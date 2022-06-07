When is WWE Clash at the Castle 2022? UK time, date and location

Yes, the WWE carnival returns to this side of the Atlantic with a mega crowd anticipated for the PPV showdown in Cardiff this autumn.

Clash at the Castle is a brand new, intriguing entry to the WWE schedule in 2022 – the biggest pro-wrestling event in the UK since 1992.

Proud Scot Drew McIntyre takes centre stage on the promotional poster for his return to British soil, with an array of superstars, including Cody Rhodes, reflected in his sword. There's also a shot of Seth Rollins in front of Cardiff Castle, teasing a huge encounter to come.

Plenty more details, star names and storylines will emerge in the build-up to the event, but for now, we can simply put the date in our diaries and tick down the days.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the show regardless of what time it kicks off in their corner of the globe, but UK fans will be particularly delighted to have a rare PPV show in their timezone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 TV details and UK time.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

It is the first WWE event to be held in a UK stadium since SummerSlam came to Wembley Stadium, London in 1992.

WWE Clash at the Castle UK time

WWE Clash at the Castle starts at 5:30pm UK time on the Saturday evening, a primetime slot for fans across the UK to tune in en masse.

Of course, that means a peculiar Saturday for American fans who will be able to tune in for a 12:30pm lunchtime start in the US.

Where is WWE Clash at the Castle held?

WWE Clash at the Castle will go ahead at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in the UK.

The 74,500-capacity stadium lies near Cardiff Castle, hence the name of the event, and plays host to Wales national rugby games as well as a host of other major concerts, sporting occasions and events.

How to get WWE Network free trial

WWE Clash at the Castle will be available to stream live on WWE Network but the platform no longer comes with a free trial to enjoy PPV events.

You can sign up for a free WWE Network membership but this access doesn't include live PPVs.

You need to subscribe to the full network for £9.99 in order to watch the main PPV events.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.