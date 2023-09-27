How to get Thundercat pre-sale tickets for the musician’s 10-date UK and Ireland tour
The two-time Grammy Award winning artist who has collaborated with the likes of Tame Impala, Kendrick Lamar, and HAIM is heading on a UK and Ireland tour next spring. Here’s how to bag pre-sale tickets.
There’s no artist quite like Thundercat. The Los Angeles-born musician explores jazz, hip-hop, neo soul, and psychedelic rock genres, and not only has a critically-acclaimed catalogue of his own music, but has worked with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, and the late Mac Miller. Now, Thundercat — real name Stephen Lee Bruner — is bringing his brilliance to this side of the pond on a UK and Ireland tour next spring.
Did you know Thundercat took his stage name from the 1985 cartoon series of the same name? The great Erykah Badu is credited with helping Thundercat find his stage presence and identity, and Thundercat credits Flying Lotus, the American record producer and DJ, with encouraging him to begin singing and working on his own projects.
Thundercat released his first solo album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, in 2011, it was influenced by some of the first-ever jazz fusion artists, such as Stanley Clarke and George Duke.
The 38-year-old’s second album, Apocalypse, came two years later in 2013, but it was his 2017 album Drunk that garnered the most attention; the 23-track album features artists like Lamar and Miller, as well as Pharrell Williams and Wiz Khalifa.
The American singer and bassist is a two-time Grammy Award winner: Thundercat was awarded a Grammy for the Best Rap/Sung Performance for his work on the track These Walls from Lamar’s album To Pimp a Butterfly, and for the Best Progressive R&B Album, It Is What It Is, in 2021.
The RadioTimes.com Going Out team are here to tell you how to see the award-winning artist live in spring 2024.
Buy Thundercat tickets at Ticketmaster
Will Thundercat go on tour?
Since releasing his most recent album, It Is What It Is, Thundercat has collaborated with HAIM on their song 3 AM, with musical duo Silk Sonic on the song After Last Night, and this year, Thundercat worked with Tame Impala on the track No More Lies.
Also this year, Thundercat announced he would be touring the UK and Ireland, including four back-to-back dates at KOKO in London to conclude the tour.
Thundercat is currently touring America, with dates in San Francisco and Los Angeles this autumn, then the American musician will travel this side of the pond for his UK and Ireland 2024 tour. Here is the complete list of dates and venues.
- 25th March 2024 — Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 26th March 2024 — Dublin, Vicar Street
- 28th March 2024 — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 29th March 2024 — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 30th March 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 31st March 2024 — Wolverhampton, The Civic
- 3rd April 2024 — London, KOKO
- 4th April 2024 — London, KOKO
- 5th April 2024 — London, KOKO
- 6th April 2024 — London, KOKO
How to get Thundercat tickets for 2024 UK and Ireland tour
Pre-sale tickets for Thundercat’s shows are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 27th September).
General on-sale will follow a few days later on Friday 29th September, also at 10am.
Buy Thundercat tickets at Ticketmaster
