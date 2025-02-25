McRae will now be headlining additional gigs in Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, London's O2 and Manchester's Co-op Live before heading stateside to finish the now 80-show tour.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the Think Later singer's third studio album So Close To What, which comes out this Friday and will be a big part of her upcoming tour.

Special guest Benee will be joining McRae for the added UK dates, while Zara Larsson and Alessi Rose will be supporting across the rest of the world tour.

So, if you missed out on tickets the first time, here's what you need to know.

Tate McRae has added three new UK dates to her Miss Possessive tour:

22nd Jun 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

24th Jun 2025 – London, O2 Arena

25th Jun 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

McRae had previously announced six shows across the UK and Ireland, all of which now have low or very limited availability. However, if you're lucky you might still be able to find tickets available at Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

16th May 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena

17th May 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena

19th May 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20th May 2025 — London, The O2

23rd May 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

How much do Tate McRae UK tour tickets cost?

Tate McRae tickets start at £39.50 for the Manchester date and £41.50 for the O2. Prices then go up to around £160 for premium seats, or £250 for hospitality.

Pre-sale opens at 11am on Tuesday 25th February for AMEX customers, followed by an artist pre-sale on Wednesday 26th, also at 11am.

General sale opens at 11am on Friday 27th February via Ticketmaster.

If you're worried about missing out, check out our explainer on how does the AMEX pre-sale work on Ticketmaster and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there VIP packages available?

Yes. You can find official hospitality packages over at Seat Unique. These include everything from bar access to parking and, of course, a premium view.

Buy Tate McRae hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

