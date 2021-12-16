Sam Fender announces huge Finsbury Park 2022 show – here’s how to get tickets

Tickets for Sam Fender’s blockbuster 2022 Finsbury Park gig go on sale soon. Here’s how you can get your hands on one of the most sought-after tickets in town.

Fender is one of the most talked-about artists on the UK music circuit right now. His 2021 album, Seventeen Going Under, debuted at number one in the UK album chart and claimed NME’s Album of the Year award. Now, you can see Fender live and in-person in 2022.

The performance will see Fender follow a well-trodden path that only the biggest UK acts take – think The Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Liam Gallagher and more – in headlining a Finsbury Park show.

The North Shields singer, songwriter and indie-rocker has wowed fans with his new album. Now he’s ready to do it in person. After a year of cancelled shows, Fender has some huge dates in the diary, and his 2022 show in Finsbury Park is the talk of the town.

Our guide tells you how, when and where to grab your tickets to Fender’s summer 2022 show in Finsbury Park, London.

Sam Fender tickets 2022: when is the Finsbury Park show?

The gig takes place on Friday, July 15th, in Finsbury Park itself. It’s a fantastic venue for a performance on this scale, and some of the top UK performers of recent years have also headlined the park.

Fender says it’s his biggest show to date, with 45,000 tickets going on sale and a fantastic selection of supporting acts.

Friday, July 15th 2022 | Finsbury Park, London

Full list of upcoming Sam Fender performances

Sam Fender tickets 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the blockbuster Finsbury Park show go on sale this Friday, the 17th of December, at 9am. These are sure to be in very high demand, so get yourself on the site and ready to purchase your tickets well ahead of time if you want the best chance of getting to the show.

There are a series of presales for people who fulfil certain requirements. For example, both O2 and Ticketmaster are running presales starting on December 15th. Use the buying link below if you think you might be eligible.

There are a few tickets remaining for Fender’s earlier performances, with shows littered across the UK. However, these have also been in high demand, and availability is currently very limited. Use the links below for more information.

How much do Sam Fender tickets cost?

Currently, tickets for Fender’s shows earlier in 2022 cost around £40-£60 depending on the venue and seating location within the venue.

Currently, the pricing of standard tickets to the Finsbury Park show is not public and – as of yet – there is no further information on possible VIP or hospitality tickets.

What supporting acts will be performing?

Fender will be supported by Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Goat Girl and Beabadoobee, with even more supporting acts set to be announced.

Fontaines D.C. are an indie-rock group from Dublin, best known for tracks like Boys in the Better Land and Televised Mind. Fender is a self-proclaimed fan of the band, and his support for them is well-documented. This Finsbury Park gig will be a fantastic opportunity to see both perform on the same bill.

English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna is another addition to the bill. Best known for his world cup protest song, Brazil, he’s just 22-years-old and another hugely popular act on the UK indie circuit right now.

Post-punk rockers, Goat Girl, are a South London act who will add something a little different to the Finsbury Park show. Meanwhile, Beabadoobee is another note-worthy singer-songwriter who’s set to add plenty to the bill. Best known for songs like Coffee and The Moon Song, the Filipino-British performer is another exciting addition to a jam-packed show.

