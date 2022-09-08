The North Shields-born musician was named BBC’s Sound of 2018, and he released his debut EP Dead Boys in November of the same year. His debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, entered the UK Albums Chart at number one in 2019, and his second album, Seventeen Going Under, topped the UK Albums Chart in 2021. He’s also bagged himself a Brit Award for the Best British Alternative/Rock Act.

To say Sam Fender has had something of a life-changing couple of years is an understatement.

It’s safe to say that the British rock musician is having a smashing time and to top it all off, he’s performing at St James’ Park — home of his beloved Newcastle United F.C — next June.

Sam Fender is currently touring in America, before heading to Australia, then coming back to home soil ahead of his St James’ Park stadium concert.

Speaking about the Newcastle concert, the 28-year-old said: “It's a childhood dream come true. I always joked that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle, the biggest stadium in the North East, and now we're actually going to play it on the 9th June next year. It's gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it”.

“I always said that if we ever got big enough to be able to play in a stadium, this had to be the first one. It had to be in our hometown.” As well as Fender, the whole band behind him is from Newcastle, so this will be a very special concert indeed.

The stadium show was originally supposed to be a one-night-only event, but due to high-demand, Sam Fender has added a second date on 10th June 2023.

Also performing at the June concert are Inhaler and Holly Humberstone, as well as a few surprise guests.

Here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy tickets to Sam Fender's St James' Park concert at Ticketmaster

When is Sam Fender performing at St James' Park in Newcastle?

Sam Fender is performing at St James' Park in Newcastle on the 9th and 10th June 2023.

Fender fans might be disappointed to hear that the UK concert is a one-night-only event. However, that’ll make it all the more special! The eighth largest football stadium in England will be packed to the brim with Sam Fender fans.

When do Sam Fender St James' Park tickets go on sale?

St James’ Park stadium may be mighty — boasting a 55,000 capacity — but we’re certain Sam Fender fans are mightier, and tickets for this will sell out fast. The Geordie singer is the first Newcastle-born musician to headline the stadium.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale Wednesday 7th September at 10am for those signed-up to Sam Fender's mailing list.

General release tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 9th September) at 10am. Good luck!

