How to get Pitbull tickets as final sale for very limited UK tour dates goes live today
Mr Worldwide is living up to his name, embarking on a 2025 tour across the US and Europe.
Pitbull is returning to the UK, this time with his brand-new Party After Dark 2025 tour.
He's a man who needs no introduction. The multiple Grammy and Billboard award-winning musician has sold more than 24 million studio albums and over 100 million singles across the world to date, and is an ambassador for Latin music.
His career began in the early 2000s, when he featured on a track in Lil Jon's 2002 album Kings of Crunk. Lil Jon then produced Pitbull's 2004 debut album MIAMI, but he got his big break with the 2009 album Rebelution, which featured the hit sings I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) and Hotel Room Service.
From Give Me Everything to DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love and On The Floor, Pitbull's collaborations and solo songs kept us dancing all throughout the 2010s.
And he's not done yet, having released a new album in 2023, featuring collaborations with T-Pain, Lil Jon, Nile Rogers and more.
If you want to hear Pitbull's hits live, keep reading for the ultimate guide to how to get Pitbull tickets.
Jump to:
- Pitbull tour: UK dates and venues
- When do Pitbull tickets go on sale
- Pitbull pre-sale tickets
- How to get Pitbull tickets
What are the Pitbull UK tour dates and venues?
Pitbull is gracing us with his presence twice next February. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
When do Pitbull tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 15th November.
Were there Pitbull pre-sale tickets available?
- Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 13th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London, Dublin
- Priority from O2 (10am on Wednesday 13th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London
- Three+ (10am on Wednesday 13th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): Dublin
- Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 14th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London
- Spotify pre-sale (12am on Thursday 14th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London, Dublin
- MCD pre-sale (12am on Thursday 14th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): Dublin
How to get Pitbull tickets as final Ticketmaster sale goes live today
Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand will ensure that
Bear in mind that other websites also offer Pitbull tickets. Sites including Live Nation and AXS are selling Pitbull tickets
Another piece of advice is that VIP tickets are often less in demand than general sale tickets. While they may cost more, if you have the disposable income, it's often worth paying a little more to ensure you get your hands on a ticket.
VIP tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.
Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster
For more tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as our guide to how to get cheap concert tickets.