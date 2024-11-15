His career began in the early 2000s, when he featured on a track in Lil Jon's 2002 album Kings of Crunk. Lil Jon then produced Pitbull's 2004 debut album MIAMI, but he got his big break with the 2009 album Rebelution, which featured the hit sings I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) and Hotel Room Service.

From Give Me Everything to DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love and On The Floor, Pitbull's collaborations and solo songs kept us dancing all throughout the 2010s.

And he's not done yet, having released a new album in 2023, featuring collaborations with T-Pain, Lil Jon, Nile Rogers and more.

If you want to hear Pitbull's hits live, keep reading for the ultimate guide to how to get Pitbull tickets.

Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster

Pitbull isn't the only one performing in London in 2025; here's how to get Robbie Williams tickets and how to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets.

Jump to:

Pitbull is gracing us with his presence twice next February. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

19th February 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

21st February 2025 – London, The O2

Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do Pitbull tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 15th November.

Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster

Were there Pitbull pre-sale tickets available?

Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 13th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London, Dublin

Priority from O2 (10am on Wednesday 13th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London

Three+ (10am on Wednesday 13th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 14th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London

Spotify pre-sale (12am on Thursday 14th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): London, Dublin

MCD pre-sale (12am on Thursday 14th November until 9am on Friday 15th November): Dublin

Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Pitbull tickets as final Ticketmaster sale goes live today

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand will ensure that

Bear in mind that other websites also offer Pitbull tickets. Sites including Live Nation and AXS are selling Pitbull tickets

Another piece of advice is that VIP tickets are often less in demand than general sale tickets. While they may cost more, if you have the disposable income, it's often worth paying a little more to ensure you get your hands on a ticket.

VIP tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.

Buy Pitbull tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as our guide to how to get cheap concert tickets.