Muse have had three decades of touring since their formation in 1994. The Time is Running Out musicians released their debut studio album Showbiz in 1999, and were immediately set apart from other bands in that genre thanks to Bellamy’s falsetto voice. Muse’s third studio album, Absolution, went on to be their first of six consecutive number one albums in the UK.

However, it was 2006’s Black Holes and Revelations that introduced Muse to an international audience with their hit single Supermassive Black Hole (now, we’re not saying it was the Twilight influence, but…). Three years later, Muse released the album The Resistance, which featured their highest charting song in the US to date — Uprising.

Buy Muse tickets at Ticketmaster

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio.

Ahead of the release of Will Of The People in 2022, Muse announced they would embark on a UK tour in summer 2023; this tour would be the Plug in Baby musicians’ first tour since 2019. The tour visited Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes, and was in such high-demand that the English rockers announced it will add dates in Manchester and London. The band will also have a date in Dublin.

Muse’s Will Of The People UK tour will visit the new dates in autumn this year. Plus, phenomenal rock duo Nova Twins are set to support Muse this time around.

Here is a full list of the new UK and Ireland dates and venues:

27th Sept 2023 — Dublin, 3Arena

29th Sept 2023 — Manchester, AO Arena

1st Oct 2023 — London, The O2

2nd Oct 2023 — London, The O2

Pre-sale tickets for Muse’s UK tour are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 5th July). These pre-sales include the Three, mailing list, and album pre-sales.

The Live Nation pre-sale for Manchester and the MCD pre-sale for Dublin will take place tomorrow (Thursday 6th July), also at 9am.

General on sale for the tour is happening on Friday 7th July at 9am.

