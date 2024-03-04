The two teams will be playing in the London Stadium this June in front of tens of thousands of fans, but there’s still plenty of tickets available.

Last year’s attendance topped out at 35,000 people, who witnessed the St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs going head-to-head. The first game saw the Cubs win by a score of 9–1, and the Cardinals won the second 7–5.

But with an even more intense rivalry heading across the pond this time, who knows what’s in store.

So, if you’re about to burst into a rousing chorus of Take Me Out to the Ball Game, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find we’ve covered all the bases for how to get to MLB London 2024. From details about location and timings to how to get the very best merch, here’s everything you need to know.

Jump to:

What is MLB London Series?

The MLB London Series sees two iconic baseball teams move their two-game regular-season series to the UK as part of the MLB World Tour.

The games get played across a weekend this June, with thousands of UK-based baseball fans expected to pour into the capital.

This will be MLB’s third time in London, having first come to the UK into 2019 before being interrupted by a period of cancellations due to COVID-19. The series then returned last year with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs facing each other at the London Stadium.

When is MLB London Series 2024?

MLB London is taking place across two games on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June.

Which teams are playing in the MLB London Series 2024?

This year’s MLB London will see the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies with baseball stars such as Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos all in attendance.

The teams will be bringing their iconic rivalry to UK soil for the very first time.

The Met-Phillies rivalry – also known as Battle of the Broads after Broadway in New York and Broad Street in Philadelphia – has been one of the fiercest in NL baseball ever since the Mets won their Playoff division in 2006, only to have the Phillies win five in a row from 2007 - 2011.

In the years following, the two teams would continue to try and top each other with their last encounter in June seeing the Phillies go 5-1 up. Now, there’s scores to settle and London fans will get to see it firsthand.

MLB London Series 2024 venue: Where is the series being played?

London Stadium. Matt Dirksen / Getty

Once again, the MLB London Series is returning to the London Stadium, AKA the ex-Olympic Stadium.

Found at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, the stadium has a capacity of 60,000 and can normally be seen sporting the colours of West Ham Football Club. Plus, it’s just down the road from the ABBA Voyage Arena!

To get there, you’ll need to head to Stratford station via either the Elizabeth Line, Central Line, Jubilee Line, DLR or the London Overground. You can also get a train via the Greater Anglia service or head to Stratford International on the Southeastern line.

MLB London Series 2024 times: What time does it start?

On Saturday 8th, gates to the stadium will open at 3pm and the first pitch is at 6.10pm. The average baseball game these lasts between two and half and three hours so you’re not likely to get out of there before 10.

If you’d rather go with an earlier start then we’d suggest going on Sunday 9th. Gates will open at 12pm, with the first pitch taking place at 3.10pm.

How to get MLB London Series 2024 tickets

Tickets to see the New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies are on sale now via Ticketmaster with plenty of spaces still available.

Prices currently start at £72.60 for the Saturday and £42.90 for the Sunday. The cheapest seats will be in the upper tier but if you want to sit closer to the field, you’re looking at paying at least £126.50.

There are also a huge number of VIP and hospitality packages still on sale, including the Hall of Fame hospitality package, the Sports Bar hospitality package and the Champions Lounge.

Costs range from £474 to £1,170 per person – again, Saturday tickets are more expensive – and include New York and Philadelphia inspired food, live entertainment, and an unbeatable view of the drama on field.

Is there MLB London Series 2024 merchandise?

There is indeed! At websites like Fanatics, you can find official licensed merchandise for all manner of sports leagues including Formula One, the NFL, WWE, England Rugby and so much more.

For MLB merchandise, you can get everything from hoodies and shirts to specially designed baseballs and, of course, baseball caps, for all the teams, including the Mets and the Phillies. Nearer the time, you’ll also be able to get an official MLB London 2024 mug, baseball and top (check out last year’s here).

Here’s a closer look at what you can get:

MLB All Team Graphic Hoodie

Fanatics

This graphic hoodie features the MLB logo and all 30 teams. It comes in grey and blue and sizes XS to 3XL.

Men's Nike Bryce Harper Phillies Home Replica Jersey

Fanatics

This replica Jersey is perfect for showing your support for your favourite player, whether that's Bryce Harper or Nick Castellanos.

New York Mets New Era 2024 Cap

Fanatics

Show your love for the Mets with this 39Thirty cap, available in three sizes.

Philadelphia Phillies Vintage Legend Hometown Sweatshirt

Fanatics

If you're a long-time fan, or you're just looking for the vintage look, this sweatshirt is for you.

New York Mets Short Sleeve Tee

Fanatics

Keep it simple with this basic New York Mets Tee. In their signature orange and blue you'll feel like a fan in no time.

