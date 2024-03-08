Now, the 59-year-old is embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, which is sure to be packed full of his signature clever wordplay to groan-inducing dad jokes.

Despite its title HA!Milton, fans of musical theatre shouldn't get ahead of themselves, as we've already been assured that this is most definitely not a musical. As to what the show will touch on, all we know is that you can expect to hear something about giraffes and something about tomatoes – intriguing.

From September to December 2024, Milton will be hitting up venues from Plymouth to Newcastle Upon Tyne (although unfortunately he won't be visiting HA!Milton Keynes). Here's how you can get tickets to see him on tour.

The HA!Milton tour is a biggie, with the comedian visiting 68 different venues across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Milton Jones UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for Milton Jones' HA!Milton tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday 9th March on the Ticketmaster website.

If you want to snag a ticket early, the Ticketmaster pre-sale is live now on the Ticketmaster website.

How much are tickets for Milton Jones's HA!Milton UK tour?

Ticket prices will vary slightly depending on the venue you're seeing the show at. However, you can expect to pay between £30 and £40 for a ticket.

How to get Milton Jones UK tour tickets today

Be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand so you can get online nice and early on Friday 9th March – we recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 10am.

If you want some more advice, take a look at our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

