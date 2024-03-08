How to get Milton Jones tickets for huge UK tour as sale goes live today
Join the wacky comedian for a hair-rising show across 68 different UK and Irish venues this year.
Here at RadioTimes.com, we consider ourselves to be somewhat connoisseurs of the pun; however, when it comes to the true master of the pun, there's only one who could take the crown.
With his wacky hair and wackier shirts, Milton Jones is an instantly recognisable comedy icon. Known for his plethora of puns and one-liners, as well as his absurd style of comedy, Milton Jones has been a regular fixture on some of the top comedy shows, including Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo.
Now, the 59-year-old is embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, which is sure to be packed full of his signature clever wordplay to groan-inducing dad jokes.
Despite its title HA!Milton, fans of musical theatre shouldn't get ahead of themselves, as we've already been assured that this is most definitely not a musical. As to what the show will touch on, all we know is that you can expect to hear something about giraffes and something about tomatoes – intriguing.
From September to December 2024, Milton will be hitting up venues from Plymouth to Newcastle Upon Tyne (although unfortunately he won't be visiting HA!Milton Keynes). Here's how you can get tickets to see him on tour.
More like this
Buy Milton Jones tickets at Ticketmaster
If you're looking for more laughs, why not take a look at Katherine Ryan tickets, or Rob Beckett tickets?
Milton Jones tour 2024: Full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues
The HA!Milton tour is a biggie, with the comedian visiting 68 different venues across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 3rd September 2024 — London, Bloomsbury Theatre
- 4th September 2024 — London, Bloomsbury Theatre
- 5th September 2024 — London, Bloomsbury Theatre
- 7th September 2024 — York, Grand Opera House, York
- 8th September 2024 — Loughborough, Loughborough Town Hall
- 11th September 2024 — St Albans, Alban Arena
- 12th September 2024 — Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 13th September 2024 — London, Broadway Theatre Catford
- 14th September 2024 — Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 15th September 2024 — Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- 18th September 2024 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 20th September 2024 — Cork, Cork Opera House
- 21st September 2024 — Galway, LEISURELAND
- 22nd September 2024 — Belfast, Waterfront Hall Auditorium
- 25th September 2024 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 26th September 2024 — Grimsby, Grimbsy Auditorium
- 27th September 2024 — Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
- 29th September 2024 — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts
- 2nd October 2024 — Buxton, Opera House Buxton
- 3rd October 2024 — Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre
- 4th October 2024 — Aberystwyth, Aberystwyth Arts Centre
- 5th October 2024 — Chester, Storyhouse
- 6th October 2024 — Birmingham, Town Hall Birmingham
- 9th October 2024 — High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatre
- 10th October 2024 — Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre Aylesbury
- 12th October 2024 — Treorchy, The Park and Dare Theatre
- 13th October 2024 — Cardiff, New Theatre Cardiff
- 16th October 2024 — Barnstaple, The Queens Theatre
- 17th October 2024 — Southampton, Central Hall, Southampton
- 18th October 2024 — Aldershot, Princes Hall Aldershot
- 19th October 2024 — Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 20th October 2024 — Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
- 23rd October 2024 — Exeter, Exeter Corn Theatre
- 24th October 2024 — Newbury, Newbury Corn Exchange
- 25th October 2024 — Croydon, Ashcroft Theatre
- 26th October 2024 — Winchester, Theatre Royal Winchester
- 27th October 2024 — Exmouth, Exmouth Pavilion
- 30th October 2024 — Ipswich, Corn Exchange Ipswich
- 31st October 2024 — Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 1st November 2024 — Dorking, Dorking Hall
- 3rd November 2024 — Kent, Chatham Central Theatre
- 6th November 2024 — Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham Forum Theatre
- 7th November 2024 — Edinburgh, Queens Hall Edinburgh
- 8th November 2024 — Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- 9th November 2024 — Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre Glasgow
- 10th November 2024 — Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
- 14th November 2024 — Norwich, Epic Studios
- 15th November 2024 — Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 17th November 2024 — Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 20th November 2024 — Middlesborough, Middlesborough Town Hall
- 21st November 2024 — Sunderland, The Fire Station
- 22nd November 2024 — Newark, Palace Newark
- 23rd November 2024 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 24th November 2024 — Cumbria, Kendal Leisure Centre
- 27th November 2024 — Bedford, Bedford Corn Exchange
- 28th November 2024 — Caerphilly, Blackwood Miners Institute
- 29th November 2024 — Farnham, Farnham Maltings
- 1st December 2024 — Guildford, G Live Guildford
- 4th December 2024 — Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 5th December 2024 — Lancaster, Grand Theatre Lancaster
- 6th December 2024 — Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- 7th December 2024 — Stourbridge, Stourbridge Town Hall
- 8th December 2024 — Ilkley, King's Hall
- 11th December 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 12th December 2024 — Frome, Cheese and Grain
- 13th December 2024 — Dorset, Electric Palace
- 14th December 2024 — Plymouth, Plymouth Uni Students Union
- 15th December 2024 — Taunton, Wellsprings Leisure Centre
Buy Milton Jones tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Milton Jones UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets for Milton Jones' HA!Milton tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday 9th March on the Ticketmaster website.
If you want to snag a ticket early, the Ticketmaster pre-sale is live now on the Ticketmaster website.
Buy Milton Jones tickets at Ticketmaster
How much are tickets for Milton Jones's HA!Milton UK tour?
Ticket prices will vary slightly depending on the venue you're seeing the show at. However, you can expect to pay between £30 and £40 for a ticket.
Buy Milton Jones tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Milton Jones UK tour tickets today
Be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand so you can get online nice and early on Friday 9th March – we recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 10am.
If you want some more advice, take a look at our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Milton Jones tickets at Ticketmaster
Fancy attending more live events in 2024? Check out our guide on how to get Heathers the musical tickets, as well as how to get tickets to see SZA in BST Hyde Park.