Speaking about the new dates, Peters wrote on Instagram: “I’ve added dates to the good witch tour! Because you’re all such good witches and sold out the first UK leg we added more shows in more cities so I can see even more of you. [...] I can’t wait to bring this album to you live, I have been on tour for most of the last few years and nothing is more fulfilling to me than playing this music to rooms full of you all”.

The Good Witch is the second studio album by Peters, and features the songs Lost the Breakup and Body Better. When asked about The Good Witch album, the singer-songwriter said: “These songs feel like spells, some of them manifestations, some of them hexes and curses and charms of protection for myself and my friends – it’s my pen, my book, and you are all my coven. This album contains my great, my bad, my ugly; it is the truest reflection of my life this past year, and I hope you see that. The good witch era begins”.

More like this

So if you’re keen to see Peters in her good witch era, here’s how to secure tickets to the new dates.

Buy Maisie Peters tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're a fan of live music, be sure to take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets piece to save those all important pennies. Plus, here's how to get Reading Festival tickets, George Benson tickets, and Disney in Concert tickets.

Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images

The Road to Wembley was already looking sweet, with six sold-out performances in cities across the UK, but Peters knew what to do to make the route a little smoother; Peters has added five brand-new dates across the UK, and here’s the complete list:

18th Oct 2023 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, NX

22nd Oct 2023 — Nottingham, Rock City

23rd Oct 2023 — Liverpool, Content

27th Oct 2023 — Belfast, The Telegraph Building

31st Oct 2023 — Bristol, O2 Academy

Looking for something to do this weekend? How about checking out some of the best UK motorbike experiences and best West End shows? Or maybe you want to use the time to book Dear England tickets or Mandy Patinkin tickets. For more inspiration, sign-up to our free Going Out newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do tickets go on sale for Maisie Peters UK 2023 tour?

General sale for Peters’ The Road to Wembley Tour goes live at 10am this morning (Friday 25th September). If the other sold-out dates are anything to go by, these shows will be very popular, so don’t miss out on seeing Peters live, good witches, and snap-up your tickets as soon as you’re able to.

Buy Maisie Peters tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

When you're belting out Lost the Breakup, which music streaming service do you use? If you're considering switching, take a look at our Apple Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Spotify guides.