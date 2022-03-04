Tickets are now live at Ticketmaster and are available for all ages with children under the age of 4 free. Tickets are expected to be in high demand – especially for the more luxury options – so we suggest acting fast to avoid being disappointed.

The family-friendly festival is returning yet again to Henham Park in Suffolk. Sponsored by car dealer cinch this year, the festival offers everything from a jam-packed line-up, including Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Little Simz and Phoebe Bridgers, to outdoor activities like paddle boarding.

To help you choose the right ticket option, we've put together this guide. Covering everything from 2022 dates to the full line-up, you should have all the information you need to choose your tickets and decide which stage to head to first.

Buy Latitude Festival tickets now at Ticketmaster

When is Latitude Festival 2022?

This year's Latitude Festival starts on Thursday 21st July and continues through until Sunday 24th July 2022.

Where is Latitude Festival 2022?

Latitude is a UK music festival based in Henham Park in Suffolk.

Latitude Festival 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Latitude Festival 2022 are live now. The Ticketmaster general on-sale for weekend tickets and camping began at 10am today.

However, a number of the more luxury camping options including cabins, tipis and yurts have been on sale for a while. If you prefer to have that extra level of comfort, we would suggest acting pretty fast as some of the luxury accommodation has already begun to sell out.

Latitude Festival 2022 line-up: Who will be performing?

The family-friendly festival contains everything from multiple stages for music acts like Little Simz and Phoebe Bridgers, to comedians like Russell Howard and Rosie Jones.

The 2022 Latitude Festival will be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Foals. Alongside these acts, you'll also find dedicated areas for cabaret, theatre, and arts and crafts.

The headline acts will be found main Obelisk Arena stage but there are also a number of smaller stages, including the BBC Sounds stage to help you discover new artists.

How to buy Latitude Festival tickets

This year's Latitude Festival tickets are being sold via the Ticketmaster website. There are two standard ticket options; Weekend Standard Camping tickets and Weekend Family Camping tickets.

If you'd prefer not to stay in a tent, there are additional extras you can pay for. These include spaces for a caravan, campervan or motorhome, as well as luxury options like a cabin, tipi or yurt.

