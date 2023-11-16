Catatonia’s Cerys Matthews will present all of the concerts besides the Bee Gees one, which will be hosted by DJ Trevor Nelson. The artists’ songs will be brought to life by the famous 25-piece The Leo Green Orchestra, which is fronted by legendary saxophonist Leo Green. The Leo Green Orchestra has worked with the likes of Elvis Costello, Tom Jones, Beverley Knight, and Ben E. King, just to name a few.

Plus, vocalists for the monthly orchestral residency will include Nick Shirm, who has worked with Diana Ross and Lionel Richie, and performed at the Northern Soul Proms this July — if you haven’t heard Shirm performing Long After Tonight Is All Over, you’re in for a treat!

Speaking of the upcoming orchestral performances, Green said: “This is such an honour for The Leo Green Orchestra, to take up a monthly residency at the iconic London Palladium. I am so proud to be presenting the songs of some of the most loved artists of all time in this extraordinary venue – I encourage everyone of all ages to come along and join us and enjoy the songs that have provided the soundtracks to all of our lives.”

More like this

Let’s find out how you can get tickets to what is sure to be a miraculous evening.

Buy Icons: Orchestral tickets at Ticketmaster

For more unique experiences in the capital city, be sure to take a look at the best immersive experiences, best London date ideas, and best London experience gifts.

What is Icons: Orchestral in London?

Senbla Senbla

Icons: Orchestral will see The Leo Green Orchestra perform songs from world-famous artists while Matthews or Nelson hosts the evening.

For example, if you go along to the Icons: Orchestral - Celebrating Phil Collins evening, you can expect to hear songs from Collins’s solo catalogue like In the Air Tonight and Another Day in Paradise, as well as tracks from his time with Genesis, such as Invisible Touch and In Too Deep.

Similarly, if you attend the Icons: Orchestral - Celebrating The Rolling Stones event, The Leo Green Orchestra will play songs like Tumbling Dice, Saint of Me, and You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Buy Icons: Orchestral tickets at Ticketmaster

How long does Icons: Orchestral usually last?

Although specific timings haven't been released for the Icons: Orchestral performances, the Going Out team researched other orchestral run times, such as ones at the London Southbank Centre, and we can assume that it will last between two hours 10-minutes and two hours 25-minutes.

Buy Icons: Orchestral tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're a fan of live music, be sure to take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets pieces.

Plus, for the latest ticketing releases, such as BST Hyde Park tickets, sign-up to our free newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When and where is Icons: Orchestral performing in London?

Photo by Joe Bangay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

All performances will take place at The London Palladium in Soho, and the dates and artists celebrated are as follows:

When do Icons: Orchestral at The London Palladium tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for all four Icons: Orchestral concerts are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Thursday 16th November).

General on sale will take place tomorrow (Friday 17th November), also at 10am.

Buy Icons: Orchestral tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Did you know Player Kings starring Ian McKellen tickets are on sale right now?