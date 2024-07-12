Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated composer John Debney's score will be played by a live orchestra, while attendees watch the film, either re-living all the excitement or experiencing the film for the first time (lucky).

For those who aren't in the know, the film follows three 17th-century witches, known as the Sanderson sisters, who are unintentionally revived by Max Dennison in modern day Salem, Massachusetts.

Chaos ensues as Max, his sister Dani and their new friend Allison must try to stop the witches from stealing the life force of children to regain their youth and beauty. Along the way, they are helped by Thackery Binx, a young boy transformed into an immortal black cat by the witches.

The film quickly became iconic, not least of all because of its star-studded cast. Familiar faces Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy take centre stage as the Sanderson sisters, expertly blending comedy and horror with a touch of camp.

Recently the film received another boost in popularity (not that it needed it) thanks to the sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which was released in 2022, once again just in time for Halloween.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original, or you've just recently been introduced to the magic of Hocus Pocus through the sequel, seeing the classic movie in concert is an experience you simply can't miss out on. Here's how you can get tickets today.

Hocus Pocus is coming to town with its live orchestra for one night and one night only. Here are the details:

30th October 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo

When do Hocus Pocus: Film with Live Orchestra tickets go on sale?

You better have been ready when the clock struck 10am on Friday 12th July, as this is when general sale went live for the event of the season.

How much are Hocus Pocus In Concert tickets?

There are a range of tickets to choose from, starting at £28.70 and heading up to £84.95 for the best seats in the house.

How to get Hocus Pocus Live in Concert tickets

Witches, be at the ready at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing the tickets you desire — have your login details to hand!

For more magical tips and tricks, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

