This new tour is in celebration of their eighth and latest studio album, Happenings, which was released last week and received strong reviews across the board.

The 10-track album acts as a follow-up to their 2022 hit album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, and marks a departure from some of the band's beloved older tracks like Underdog and Where did the Love Go?

In an interview with NME, frontman Sergio Pizzorno said: “It’s a pop record, in a way – it’s just big song after big song. I wanted to make the point, then leave as fast as possible.”

For Kasabian fans, this tour is a chance to get a mixture of hits from their 20-year career, plus the extra-special treat of seeing The Streets perform live. Here's how you can get tickets.

When are Kasabian playing next?

Kasabian may be heading on tour this November, but that's not the first you'll hear of them.

Following that sneaky Glastonbury gig they're doing the rounds at several festivals including Latitude (25th July) and Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast (16th August). Plus, they've got summer shows in Bristol (22nd July) and Bournemouth (23rd July).

For all of these tickets are still available, so just head over to Ticketmaster to take a look.

Kasabian's winter tour includes four dates across the UK, here's the details:

Who's supporting Kasabian in 2024?

Kasabian's UK tour is being supported by special guest The Streets, who also made an appearance at Glastonbury this year.

If you need reminding, The Streets are an English musical project headed up by vocalist and instrumentalist Mike Skinner. The Birmingham-based group made it big in the early 2000s, with a string of top 40 hits including Dry Your Eyes and Has It Come to This? Now, they're back on the scene following a new album in October 2023: The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light.

How to get Kasabian UK tour tickets

General sale opens on Wednesday 10th July at 9:30am.

If you're worried about getting a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Can I get hospitality tickets for the Kasabian UK tour?

Yes you can! Hospitality for the tour is on sale at Seat Unique, right now just for the London and Manchester dates.

These packages start at £99 and include exclusive VIP Lounge access, complimentary food and drink and prime seats for the event.

