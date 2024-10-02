How to get Finneas tickets for musician's For Cryin' Out Loud! UK and Ireland tour
For Cryin' Out Loud, don't miss out on tickets to see singer-songwriter and producer Finneas on his 2025 tour.
It's not often that a musician who works with some of the biggest names in the music industry is also able to carve out a name for themselves as a successful solo artist in their own right, but Finneas O'Connell, also known as Finneas, certainly has.
The LA-born multi-medium artist has worked on collaborations with huge stars such as Billie Eilish (his sister) and Drake, and has helped produce huge hits like Justin Bieber’s Lonely and Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me.
In 2019, the 27-year-old debuted his first solo EP, Blood Harmony. The record was praised for its emotive vocal delivery and introspective lyricism, and it produced great tracks such as Let’s Fall in Love for the Night. Following on from his EP, two years later, Finneas released his first full-length album, Optimist.
Now, fans are just days away from being treated to a second studio album, titled For Cryin’ Out Loud, which will be released on Friday 4th September. However, before we can get our hands on the new release, there's a small matter we want to resolve first: securing Finneas UK tour tickets!
Finneas pre-sale tickets will be available to buy at Ticketmaster this morning — here's everything you need to know.
Buy Finneas tickets at Ticketmaster
Where is Finneas going on tour in 2025?
The American record producer is visiting six UK and Ireland locations for his For Cryin' Out Loud! tour, but are any of them near you? Let's take a look.
Full list of Finneas UK and Ireland dates and venues:
- 14th April 2024 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 17th April 2025 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 18th April 2025 — Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 20th April 2025 — Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 21st April 2025 — Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 22nd April 2025 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
How much do Finneas UK tour tickets cost?
At the time of writing (Wednesday 2nd October), ticket prices for Finneas's For Cryin' Out Loud! tour haven't been confirmed, however, when searching the web for an estimation, it looks like ticket prices will begin from £54, not including the booking fee.
Buy Finneas tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Finneas UK tour tickets 2025
Pre-sale tickets for Finneas will go on sale in one hour, at 9am this morning (Wednesday 2nd October).
Usually, general on sale takes place two days later at the same time, however, Finneas's general on sale will happen at 12pm on Friday 4th October.
Buy Finneas tickets at Ticketmaster
If you'd like a helping hand in securing tickets, take a look at our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.