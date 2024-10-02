In 2019, the 27-year-old debuted his first solo EP, Blood Harmony. The record was praised for its emotive vocal delivery and introspective lyricism, and it produced great tracks such as Let’s Fall in Love for the Night. Following on from his EP, two years later, Finneas released his first full-length album, Optimist.

Now, fans are just days away from being treated to a second studio album, titled For Cryin’ Out Loud, which will be released on Friday 4th September. However, before we can get our hands on the new release, there's a small matter we want to resolve first: securing Finneas UK tour tickets!

Finneas pre-sale tickets will be available to buy at Ticketmaster this morning — here's everything you need to know.

Where is Finneas going on tour in 2025?

Finneas and Billie Eilish. Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The American record producer is visiting six UK and Ireland locations for his For Cryin' Out Loud! tour, but are any of them near you? Let's take a look.

How much do Finneas UK tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 2nd October), ticket prices for Finneas's For Cryin' Out Loud! tour haven't been confirmed, however, when searching the web for an estimation, it looks like ticket prices will begin from £54, not including the booking fee.

How to get Finneas UK tour tickets 2025

Pre-sale tickets for Finneas will go on sale in one hour, at 9am this morning (Wednesday 2nd October).

Usually, general on sale takes place two days later at the same time, however, Finneas's general on sale will happen at 12pm on Friday 4th October.

If you'd like a helping hand in securing tickets, take a look at our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.