Once The Police went on their now-famous indefinite hiatus, Sting released his first solo album. The Dream Of The Blue Turtles came out in 1985 and immediately cemented Sting as a powerful solo artist in his own right.

More critically acclaimed albums were to come throughout the '80s and '90s, as well as a more recent collaborative album with Shaggy in 2018, and a collection of his most famous songs under the title My Songs, released in 2019.

Sting has spent over 40 years as a musician in the public eye, and his hard work and talent haven't gone unnoticed. The musician has sold over 100 million records and won 18 Grammys, seven Ivor Novello Awards, four Oscar nominations, an Emmy, a Golden Globe and one Tony nomination.

More like this

As if that wasn't enough, Sting also has a busy life outside of the music world. He's has been recognised for his acting, playing roles in films such as Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels and Dune. as well as his activism, which has seem him set up The Rainforest Fund and work on behalf of Live Aid and Amnesty.

So, whether you're a big fan of The Police or a die-hard Sting stan, you're sure to have a blast this summer. Here's everything you need to know to catch Sting live.

Buy Sting tickets at Ticketmaster

Sting isn't the only one going on tour next year— here's how to get The Prodigy tickets and Strictly Come Dancing tour tickets.

Where is Sting playing in the UK in 2025?

The iconic singer-songwriter will be heading up seven different festivals across the UK this summer, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to see him in range of settings throughout the country. Here's a full list, plus when and where they're taking place:

Buy Sting tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do Sting tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for each festival will be released at different times. Here's a full list of when tickets will go on sale:

Isle of Wight Festival — 8am on Wednesday 25th September

Forest Live Series at Westonbirt Arboretum — 9am on Friday 27th September

Forest Live Series at Cannock Chase Forest — 9am on Friday 27th September

On The Waterfront — 9am on Friday 27th September

Glasgow Summer Sessions — 9am on Friday 27th September

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2025 — 9am on Friday 27th September

Latitude Festival — tickets already live

Can I get Sting pre-sale tickets?

There are a number of pre-sales available for several of the festivals. Each pre-sale has different eligibility criteria and is applicable to different festivals. See the Ticketmaster website for full details.

Buy Sting tickets at Ticketmaster

Simply head to the Ticketmaster slightly before the tickets of your choice go on sale — we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale in case demand is high.

Buy Sting tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

We love a festival here at RadioTimes.com, so we've put together a round-up of the best festivals in the UK. Plus, all music lovers will be dying to know how to get cheap concert tickets.