But while the Champions League Final is bound for Turkey and the Europa League is heading to Hungary, the West Ham fans will have to travel a little less far for the Europa Conference League Final this June.

We’re so close to the start of this year’s European football finals and boy, have we got some good matches in store. With Man City vs Inter Milan, Roma vs Sevilla and West Ham vs Fiorentina, the stadiums of Europe are going to light up with excitement at the culmination of these epic tournaments.

Taking place in Czechia, the Conference League Final will see the London side take on Fiorentina for the chance to win the trophy and a spot in next year’s Europa League. For both teams this is their only chance at playing European football next season, so we can expect a fierce clash.

Last year, the Conference League was won by Roma in a match against Dutch team, Feyenoord, while English side Leicester City lost out in the semi-finals. This year, West Ham have gone all the way and are hoping to take home the trophy and €5 million in prize money.

Want to be there to support the Hammers? Let’s iron out the details, shall we?

Buy European Conference Final tickets at LiveFootballTickets.com

What is the Europa Conference League?

The Europa Conference League is the third tier of European football; designed to give more clubs the chance to compete against teams from other countries.

Although it’s been talked about since 2015, this is only the second year of the league with last year being won for the first time by José Mourinho’s AS Roma.

The league starts with eight groups of four teams, followed by a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final, where clubs compete to win €5 million and an automatic spot in the group stages of the Europa League.

What is the difference between the Europa League and the Europa Conference League?

The Europa League is a tier above the Europa Conference League. The winners of the Conference League get an automatic place in the Europa League the following season.

Who qualifies to play in the Europa Conference League?

As with the other European competitions, the qualifying teams are determined by what happens in the English domestic leagues.

Normally, the side that wins the Carabao Cup in February receives an automatic place in the Conference League. However, if the winning team has already qualified for another European tournament, as is the case with Man United this season, the place in the Conference League instead goes to the side that finishes 7th in the Premier League.

This means that next season’s spot will go to one of Aston Villa, Tottenham or Brentford, who are all closing around the 7th spot on the league table.

When and where is the Europa Conference League Final?

The host of the European football finals is always subject to bids from major stadiums. This year, the duty has gone to Prague, Czechia, where the match will be kicking off at 9pm CET (8pm BST). Here’s the official date and venue:

7th June 2023 – Eden Arena, Prague

How to get to Eden Arena, Prague

Prague is one of the much easier cities to get through, with routes via plane, train or car. By sky it takes roughly two hours from a UK airport and can cost anywhere between £250 and £550 for 7th June. To shop around flights a bit more you can check out Expedia.

Meanwhile, you can also grab a spot on the Eurostar through Trainline.com which, as it’s last-minute, will probably cost upwards of £190.

Once you’re there, getting to the stadium is simple. You can either take the train to Prague Vrsovice station and walk 20 minutes from there, or take tram lines 4, 7, 22, and 24, which go right past the arena.

How to get tickets to the Europa Conference League Final

The Europa Conference League Final tickets went on sale on Monday 22nd May to supporters’ groups with a special access code. This gives priority to season ticket holders or loyal fans who have been to multiple games. Then, if any tickets are left over, they’ll go up on general sale via the UEFA website.

But if you didn’t qualify or missed out on tickets then don’t worry – there’s still a chance to grab a spot through LiveFootballTickets.com. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, this one has a 4.6-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has over 700 tickets still available.

As you can probably guess however, the prices aren’t cheap. In fact, the lowest cost for one at the moment is £2,035 – so think carefully before you buy anything.

How much do Europa Conference League Final tickets cost?

If you're lucky enough to grab a ticket through the general sale, you're looking at spending anywhere between €25 and €125. But, as we've said, if you're planning to buy through resale sites you're going to spend a lot more, upwards of £2,000 in fact.

