How to get Nations League 2022 tickets for England's upcoming games

Can Southgate's England triumph in Qatar? It's all likely to depend on their preparation.

International football has never been more exciting for England fans. After a scintillating and ultimately heart-breaking Euros run, England are taking on more top teams in the Nations League and looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Shop England football tickets on Livefootballtickets.com

The Nations League has made ideal World Cup preparation for England, though the results haven't all been pleasing for Gareth Southgate's men. The Three Lions opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Hungary, before drawing 1-1 with Germany. Now, they're set for another big round of fixtures.

In the Euros, England came painfully close to defeating champions Italy, who triumphed on penalties. That tournament experience could stand them in good stead for the World Cup, but the Nations League represents a key opportunity to allow new talent to bed into the team. The likes of West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Leicester City player, James Justin have both made their first appearances in a senior England squad.

So, if you're keen to witness some competitive international fixtures and play a part in England's World Cup build-up, here's how to get Nations League 2022 tickets.

England's Nations League fixtures: what's coming up?

Getty

A complete list of England's upcoming Nations League fixtures can be found below. We've included ticket links and venues to help you find a match to suit you.

Tickets for this Saturday's fixture — England vs Italy — seem to be sold out across a wide range of providers. However, if you keep an eye on sites like livefootballtickets.com there's a chance some resale tickets may become available.

England football tickets: how to get tickets for the Nations League 2022

Tickets for England football matches are in such high demand that most of these games have already sold out via official channels. However, it's still very much possible to get resale tickets for most fixtures using the links provided.

Unfortunately, resale tickets are generally always more expensive than standard, general sale tickets. They are priced slightly above face value and we always recommend doing some research about the sites you buy from. Livefootballtickets.com — for example — have a 4.5 star Trustpilot rating and lots of customer testimonies online. We still recommend researching any retailer offering resale tickets, before buying.

