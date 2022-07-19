Yes — in 2023. Unfortunately, there's a bit of a wait for the tour dates themselves, but we're already seeing huge demand online for these tickets thanks to Springsteen's global appeal.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to tour the UK next year and tickets are available now. As of yet, only presale tickets are up for grabs, with a general sale coming later this week. Our ticketing guide will tell you everything you need to know to see Springsteen live in 2023.

Buy tickets to Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour

Also known as 'The Boss', Springsteen is best known for chart-topping hits like Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark and Hungry Heart. Ever since he first recorded 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' in 1973, Springsteen has been capturing imaginations with his music. His last studio album, Letter to You was released in 2020 and he's still going strong now, set to depart on a huge 2023 tour covering the US, UK and Europe.

If you're eager to see Bruce live and in the flesh, read on for our advice on how to get tickets for the 2023 UK tour.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: when is the UK tour?

Springsteen and the E Street Band arrive in the UK and Ireland in early May, starting this leg of the tour in Dublin on 5th May 2023.

Buy tickets to Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour at Ticketmaster

Buy hospitality, hotel and VIP tickets to Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour at Ticketmaster

When do Bruce Springsteen tickets go on sale?

This varies from venue to venue. Tickets for the Irish gigs are already in short supply, some Edinburgh and Birmingham ones are on sale now — though at some very high prices — and the presale is live for London tickets, with the general sale to follow on Thursday of this week (21st July).

On Thursday, the general sale will begin at 9am and we'd recommend getting on the site before then to guarantee yourself a space in the queue.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: how to get tickets to the UK tour

Simply get yourself onto the Ticketmaster site before that 9am start time and get yourself a place in the queue. We'd recommend doing so as getting face value tickets this way is much more affordable than finding resale tickets later.

Buy tickets to Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite Springsteen tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or our guide to the best soundbar for your home.