How to get tickets to the British MotoGP 2025

So far this year, we’ve seen races in Thailand, Argentina and throughout Europe, but the British Grand Prix is set to be a highlight as the well-known 18 bends of Silverstone have unseated many a driver, and disrupted many a competition, in the past.

Although perhaps less known, MotoGP has been around for as long as Formula 1. First organised by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme in 1949, the championships quickly became the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport.

Over the years, the Grand Prix has gone through different versions, with there even being a sidecar race that was abolished in the '90s. Now, it’s simply a high-octane non-stop series of laps from the world’s best motorcyclists. So if that’s something you’re interested in, here’s what you need to know.

Buy British MotoGP tickets at Motorsport

When is the British MotoGP 2025?

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

The Silverstone race is the seventh Grand Prix in the MotoGP season and takes place on the 23rd – 25th May 2025.

Much like Formula 1, the event is spread across three days. The first day (Friday) is dedicated to a number of free practice sessions, as well as the qualifying rounds for the MotoE race.

The second (Saturday) sees the rest of the qualifying rounds, and additional races. But all of this is just the build-up to Sunday, when the Moto 2, 3 and GP races take place and fans get to see the best racers in the world battle it out over 20 laps at 220mph.

Buy British MotoGP tickets at Motorsport

Where is the British MotoGP 2025?

The British MotoGP has been held at the iconic Silverstone racecourse since 2010. Every year, over 100,000 racing fans descend on the circuit to watch the racers take on its many twists and turns.

If you’re planning to be one of them this August, you can drive and park at either the official Silverstone car park, or Whittlebury Park over two miles away.

You can also get the train to Wolverton, which has direct services from London Euston, Birmingham New Street and Northampton Rail Stations, although you’ll have to then arrange a taxi or bus from there. Use Trainline or TrainPal to book your tickets today.

Buy British MotoGP tickets at Motorsport

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where is the best place to sit at the Silverstone MotoGP?

The Becketts Grandstand and Woodcote stand are said to afford the best views of the MotoGP. However, it won't surprise you to learn that grandstand seats are much more expensive.

If you're just buying general admission seats, you'll still have access to various viewing points around the track, including the roving grandstands.

How to get tickets to the British MotoGP 2025

Tickets for the British MotoGP are still available on MotorsportTickets.

You can either buy an individual ticket for each day, or you can buy a three-day ticket, which gives you access to the whole weekend.

Buy British MotoGP tickets at Motorsport

Ad

You can also take a look at how to get Women's FA Cup Final tickets, how to get Queens Club Tennis tickets and how to get French Open tickets.