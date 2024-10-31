How to get tickets to see Death in Paradise's Ardal O'Hanlon on brand-new UK tour
Ardal O'Hanlon is getting ready to taker audiences on a "thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket".
Father Ted, Death in Paradise, Taskmaster, Doctor Who, Derry Girls, and so much more – Ardal O'Hanlon has been around to say the least.
Now, the Irish comedian is traversing the UK on a nearly 40-date tour in 2025.
According to the press release, the Not Himself tour will provide audiences with "a thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket".
The comedian and actor is set "examine his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life".
Within this sea of topics, O'Hanlon will discuss "towel animals, AI, chair yoga, and cauliflower as a main course".
Following the show's announcement here's what he had to say: "The itch is back! I can't put it off any longer. The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you're free to my most personal show yet.”
Alongside the myriad of hit shows he has appeared on, O'Hanlon is well known for bringing absurdist comedy to life in sharp and hilarious ways. Here's how you can get tickets to see him live.
Buy Ardal O'Hanlon tickets at Ticketmaster
Ardal O'Hanlon UK tour dates and venues: When and where can I see Ardal O'Hanlon on tour?
- 24th Sep 2025 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange
- 25th Sep 2025 – Southend, Palace Theatre
- 26th Sep 2025 – Winchester, Theatre Royal
- 27th Sep 2025 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 28th Sep 2025 – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal
- 1st Oct 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 2nd Oct 2025 – Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 3rd Oct 2025 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 4th Oct 2025 – London, Alexandra Palace
- 5th Oct 2025 – Guildford, G Live
- 9th Oct 2025 – Southport, Southport Comedy Festival
- 10th Oct 2025 – Buxton, Opera House
- 11th Oct 2025 – Harrogate, Harrogate Theatre
- 12th Oct 2025 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
- 16th Oct 2025 – Reading, The Hexagon
- 17th Oct 2025 – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
- 18th Oct 2025 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- 19th Oct 2025 – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
- 22nd Oct 2025 – Yeovil, Westlands
- 23rd Oct 2025 – Weston-Super-Mare, The Playhouse Theatre
- 24th Oct 2025 – Exeter, Corn Exchange
- 25th Oct 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 26th Oct 2025 –Bristol, 1532 Performing Arts Centre
- 29th Oct 2025 – Lincoln, Drill Hall
- 30th Oct 2025 – Huddersfield, Lawrence Batley Theatre
- 31st Oct 2025 – Peterborough, The Cresset
- 1st Nov 2025 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
- 2nd Nov 2025 – Salford, The Lowry
- 5th Nov 2025 – Isle of Man, Gaiety Theatre
- 6th Nov 2025 – Carlisle, The Sands Centre
- 7th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
- 8th Nov 2025 – Edinburgh, The Queen's Hall
- 9h Nov 2025 – Glasgow, The King's Theatre
- 12th Nov 2025 – Cork, Everyman Palace Theatre
- 13th Nov 2025 – Armagh, The Market Place Theatre
- 14th Nov 2025 – Derry, Millennium Forum
- 15th Nov 2025 – Dublin, 3Olympia
- 16th Nov 2025 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
How to get Ardal O'Hanlon tickets for new UK tour dates
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 31st October.
This is, of course, Halloween so don't get frightened by the length of the Ticketmaster queue, instead, read our top tips on how to beat it.
