According to the press release, the Not Himself tour will provide audiences with "a thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket".

The comedian and actor is set "examine his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life".

Within this sea of topics, O'Hanlon will discuss "towel animals, AI, chair yoga, and cauliflower as a main course".

Following the show's announcement here's what he had to say: "The itch is back! I can't put it off any longer. The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you're free to my most personal show yet.”

Alongside the myriad of hit shows he has appeared on, O'Hanlon is well known for bringing absurdist comedy to life in sharp and hilarious ways. Here's how you can get tickets to see him live.

Buy Ardal O'Hanlon tickets at Ticketmaster

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 31st October.

This is, of course, Halloween so don't get frightened by the length of the Ticketmaster queue, instead, read our top tips on how to beat it.

