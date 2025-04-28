Now the AEW team have set their sights even higher, this time returning to Wembley and heading to Glasgow in August this year.

This year, there will be two separate events: AEW Dynamite & Collision in Glasgow and AEW Forbidden Door in London.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you see your favourite AEW wrestling stars in the flesh. Here's how you can get tickets today.

Buy AEW 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster

For more live sporting events, here's how you can get French Open tickets and FA Cup Final tickets.

Jump to:

UK-based AEW fans can catch their favourite stars in two different cities this summer. Here's a full list:

20th August 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th August 2025 — London, The O2

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do AEW Dynamite & Collision and AEW Forbidden Door tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for both the events will be released at 10am on Friday 2nd May.

Buy AEW 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster

When is the AEW Live UK pre-sale?

There are also a number of pre-sales on offer for any fans who want to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

AEW VIP pre-sale (from 10am on Monday 28th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow, London

AEW pre-sale (from 12pm on Monday 28th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow, London

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 29th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 30th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May until 9am on Friday 2nd May): London

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow, London

Buy AEW 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get AEW Dynamite & Collision and AEW Forbidden Door tickets?

Be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website nice and early (we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) to be in with the best chance of securing the tickets of your choice.

For more of our top tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy AEW 2025 tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

Did you know The Kooks are heading back on tour? Plus, here's how to get tickets to the new Squid Game immersive experience.