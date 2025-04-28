How to get AEW Forbidden Door tickets as show returns to London and Glasgow
It's set to be a mammoth summer for UK-based AEW fans.
Good news for wrestling fans: AEW is returning for another rumble at London's O2 next year, as well as heading to Glasgow.
AEW made its live UK debut in 2023 with the record-breaking show All In London 2023, followed up by All In 2024 which returned to Wembley Stadium in August 2024.
Now the AEW team have set their sights even higher, this time returning to Wembley and heading to Glasgow in August this year.
This year, there will be two separate events: AEW Dynamite & Collision in Glasgow and AEW Forbidden Door in London.
We've put together the ultimate guide to help you see your favourite AEW wrestling stars in the flesh. Here's how you can get tickets today.
Jump to:
- What are the dates and venues for AEW UK shows in 2025?
- When do AEW live UK tickets go on sale?
- When is the AEW live UK pre-sale?
- How to get AEW Live UK tickets?
What are the dates and venues for AEW Dynamite & Collision and Forbidden Door?
UK-based AEW fans can catch their favourite stars in two different cities this summer. Here's a full list:
When do AEW Dynamite & Collision and AEW Forbidden Door tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets for both the events will be released at 10am on Friday 2nd May.
When is the AEW Live UK pre-sale?
There are also a number of pre-sales on offer for any fans who want to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:
- AEW VIP pre-sale (from 10am on Monday 28th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow, London
- AEW pre-sale (from 12pm on Monday 28th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow, London
- OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 29th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 30th April until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May until 9am on Friday 2nd May): London
- Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May until 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow, London
How to get AEW Dynamite & Collision and AEW Forbidden Door tickets?
Be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website nice and early (we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) to be in with the best chance of securing the tickets of your choice.
For more of our top tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
