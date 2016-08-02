And where was Teddy Tonks and Victoire Weasley? The pair were supposed to be snogging in the corner, weren’t they?

Why no Neville?

For a character who supposedly played a MASSIVE role in the fate of all those concerned (we'll get into that in further detail in a minute), Neville Longbottom sure lacked stage time. He’s not in the play AT ALL.

Would Cedric Diggory REALLY become a Death Eater THAT easily?

I mean don’t get us wrong, we know that relentless teasing can tear someone apart, but Cedric was absolutely ADORED at Hogwarts long before the Tri-Wizard tournament began. He was basically the heartthrob of Hufflepuff House.

It feels like it’d take a LOT to turn good, kind, honest Cedric to the dark side (franchise crossover alert!), and the idea of him KILLING Neville Longbottom because someone overdid it with a bubblehead charm and humiliated him out of the Tri-Wizard Tournament is a little too out of character for us.

But hey, it’s Rowling’s world to do with as she wishes.

How on earth did Severus Snape survive?

Ok, so the theory is that the alternative reality Scorpius ends up in exists because Cedric Diggory killed Neville, who therefore couldn’t kill Nagini, allowing Voldemort to win his battle with Harry and change the course of wizard history.

Problem is, Nagini killed Snape BEFORE Neville killed her. So even if Neville was killed by Cedric, chances are Snape still would have died. We all know Voldy went after Snape because he believed Severus was the master of the Elder Wand, and that was the wand he needed to rid himself of young Potter.

Why on earth would he change his mind and let Snape live?

When was Bellatrix Lestrange pregnant with Voldemort’s child?

So we all know by now that Delphi Diggory ain’t Delphi Diggory. Nope, she’s the child of Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange, who was born at Malfoy Manor just before the Battle of Hogwarts.

We hate to put the image of Voldy and Bellatrix making babies into your head (we’ve still not recovered from the thought of it ourselves) but we need to do some maths to work out when Bellatrix fell pregnant – and how she managed to hide it from the wizarding world at large for so long.

The Battle of Hogwarts took place in May 1998, meaning Delphie was either born in late 1997 or early 1998. We know Bellatrix was involved in the attack on the Order of the Phoenix on Harry Potter’s 17th birthday – July 31st 1997 – which took place while Voldermort was apparently living at Malfoy Manor.

Bellatrix was super happy to have the dark lord in her sister’s family home – could that be when she agreed to have his baby?

If Delphi was conceived in July 1997 she’d have been born in roughly April 1998 – just before the battle of Hogwarts – but Bellatrix didn’t appear to be pregnant when she was torturing Hermione in March of 1998.

Does that mean she had Delphi BEFORE March 1998? Could she have been pregnant while chasing down the seven Potters?

We’d like to think about it a lot more, but we’re so mentally scarred by the idea of Bellatrix and Voldy getting it on that we can’t bear to.

What’s Delphini Diggory’s real name?

We know people called her the Augurey, but what is her actual name? Did the Euphemia Rowle (the member of the Death Eater family who raised her) just refer to her as the spawn of Voldemort?

Or is Delphini actually her name? Did her father call her Delphini? He did name his snake Nagini… it would rhyme.

We need answers.

Why didn’t Draco Malfoy tell anyone he had a massively powerful time-turner?

Probably because everyone would say it proved Astoria had been sent back in time to bump uglies with Voldemort (seriously, why do we have to have that image burned into our heads SO MANY TIMES?) and bring little Scorpius into the wizarding world.

And because it made for a DRAMATIC TWIST, obviously.

Who is the Cursed Child?

Everyone thought it was probably Albus Severus but really, when you think about it, there are a few cursed children in the mix.

Scorpius, cursed to endure the never-ending rumour that Voldemort is his father.

Albus, cursed with living in the shadow of an incredibly famous father and feeling as though he could never live up to the family name.

Harry, cursed to suffer the psychological ramifications of his childhood for the rest of his days.

And Delphi, whose parentage cursed her to a life of misery from the very beginning.