National Theatre Live will make more free plays available to watch at home – including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Frankenstein

National Theatre Live has announced they will be showing more full length plays while the UK is in lockdown.

Thousands tried to get tickets for Benedict Cumberbatch’s turn in Frankenstein, which saw him and Johnny Lee Miller alternate roles between Victor and the Monster each night.

But now, it’s available to watch for free on the National Theatre Live’s YouTube channel.

It will next premiere on Thursday 30th April at 7pm and is sure to get thousands of views.

If Shakespeare is your thing, the prestigious theatre group has made Twelfth Night available to stream.

The star-studded cast is headed up by Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig as Malvolia. Daniel Ezra from The Missing, Daniel Rigby from Jericho and Tamara Lawrence from Undercover also join for the production which is directed by Simon Godwin.

If that isn’t enough, National Theatre Live will make Antony And Cleopatra available to watch on 7th May.

Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes take the eponymous leads in the production also directed by Godwin.

If you want to watch any of the stunning performances, check out the National Theatre Live’s YouTube channel for full details and much more behind-the-scenes videos from the prestigious company.

If you’re looking for more to watch on your television, check out our TV Guide.