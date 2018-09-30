Peter Capaldi 2014–2017 Twice upon a Time ★★★ World Enough and Time / The Doctor Falls ★★★★★ The Eaters of Light ★★★★★ Empress of Mars ★★★★★ The Lie of the Land ★★ The Pyramid at the End of the World ★★★★ Extremis ★★★★★ Oxygen ★★★ Advertisement Knock Knock ★★★★ Thin Ice ★★★★★ Smile ★★ The Pilot ★★★★ The Return of Doctor Mysterio ★★★★★ The Husbands of River Song ★★★ Hell Bent ★★★★★ Heaven Sent ★★★★★ Face the Raven ★★★ Sleep No More ★★★★ The Zygon Invasion / The Zygon Inversion ★★★★★ The Woman Who Lived ★★★ The Girl Who Died ★★★★★ Under the Lake / Before the Flood ★★★ The Magician’s Apprentice / The Witch’s Familiar ★★★★★ Last Christmas ★★★ Advertisement Dark Water/Death in Heaven ★★★★ In the Forest of the Night ★★★ Flatline ★★★★★ Mummy on the Orient Express ★★★ Kill the Moon ★★★★★ The Caretaker ★★★★★ Time Heist ★ Listen ★★★★★ Robot of Sherwood ★★★★★ Into the Dalek ★★★ Deep Breath ★★★★ Latest Doctor Who News Life after Who | What the Doctor's companions did next... Jodie Whittaker performed the Doctor Who theme with an unusual instrument First-look Doctor Who series 11 clip includes a Peter Capaldi callback Jodie Whittaker says she will struggle to match one part of David Tennant’s Doctor Who performance