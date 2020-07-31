❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

The deal at a glance:

• Six bottles of bestselling white and rosé wine for £38.94 (just £6.49 a bottle).

• You save over 40%!

• Includes three rosé wines: Afuera Rosado, Le Coin Bordeaux Rosé and Moulin de Pontfract Rosé

• Include three white wines: Il Papavero Pinot Grigio, Ravensthorpe Padthaway Chardonnay and Nika Tiki Sauvignon Blanc

• Free delivery, worth £7.99

Click here to get offer

More like this

Enjoy quality wines at home this summer

This exclusive case includes Afuera Rosado, a delightful orange-red rosé from Somontano, Spain. Fresh, light and full of peachy-fruit flavour. Also included is the stunning Le Coin Bordeaux Rosé, with its elegant strawberry and citrus notes. Your rosés are rounded off with Moulin de Pontfract Rosé - a beautiful example from Provence, hailed as the ultimate region for luxury pinks.

And what summer case would be complete without a selection of stunning whites? The bestselling Il Papavero Pinot Grigio, crisp, juicy and bursting with lemony zing is included in the case. There’s also Ravensthorpe Padthaway Chardonnay, a charming, fruit-laden white from South Australia with real class. Finally, Nika Tiki Sauvignon Blanc – a gorgeous, citrusy tipple from New Zealand, bursting with mineral freshness.

Click here to get offer

Advertisement

❚ You can find our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. Do you have any questions about the Radio Times online shopping deal or would you like to cooperate with us as a partner? Please feel free to register by email: deals@radiotimes.com